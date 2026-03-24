At 51, Drew Barrymore opens up about her experience with dating apps

American actress, producer, author, director, television host and businesswoman Drew Barrymore humorously opens up about her experience with dating apps, revealing an anecdote during her television show.

An unexpected, but constructive reaction

During a recent episode of The Drew Barrymore Show , the actress recounted asking her audience for their opinion on her Tinder bio. She specified that she wasn't looking for marriage or children—already a mother of two daughters, Olive and Frankie, and married three times—believing she was freeing men from a "low pressure." A male viewer then raised his hand: "Sorry, that's really off-putting. It makes me sound closed off, rigid, and I'd run away!"

Completely taken aback, Drew Barrymore exclaimed, "But I just wanted to set them free!" The next day, she updated her bio, acknowledging the value of the feedback "from a straight man's perspective," far removed from her usual circle of gay friends. "I loved his candor," she added, emphasizing that this raw feedback helped her communicate more effectively.

Lesson learned: less is more

Drew Barrymore draws a simple moral from this: "On a dating app, it's best to say as little as possible. You'll never gain anything by being too direct or too vague—leave that out." This philosophy reflects her relaxed approach to dating at 51, after past marriages and setbacks like being ghosted or fearing danger on a first date.

In short, Drew Barrymore turns criticism into a positive lesson, proving that at 51, she approaches dating with lightness and self-deprecation. Her authenticity is inspiring: daring to ask for feedback and adjusting without resentment remains the key to a fulfilling love life.