"Ultra-muscular": Eiza González impresses with a new physical transformation

When Mexican actress and singer Eiza González shares a photo on Instagram, her fans are always there. This time, it's her physical transformation that has captured everyone's attention: she recently showed off a toned physique that impressed her followers. And behind this metamorphosis lies a particularly ambitious film project.

An impressive physique for his next film

In the photo, Eiza González poses with her arms raised in front of her mirror, her back turned, revealing an impressive muscular physique. Defined arms, a sculpted back, a confident posture: it's a far cry from the figure she was known for until now. Her fans, who had been following her workout photos at the gym for the past few weeks, had certainly noticed the change. Some even speculated that she was training to play "Wonder Woman" in James Gunn's upcoming DC Universe.

The answer came from the actress herself in the caption: “IRON JANE. 🎬 Welcome to the world of bodybuilding. I am very proud to tell Jane's story, and this journey is particularly close to my heart.” That says it all. The comments poured in under the post. “Ultra-muscular,” “impressive,” “unrecognizable” … internet users were full of praise for her new physique.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eiza Gonzalez (@eizagonzalez)

"Iron Jane", his new big project

The film in question is called "Iron Jane," written and directed by Lissette Feliciano, whose first feature film, "Women is Losers," garnered attention at the SXSW festival. The project was presented to international buyers at the 2026 Cannes Film Market, a sign that expectations are already high for this drama set in the world of female bodybuilding.

Eiza González plays Janie John, a complex character who discovers this world after a difficult childhood. Alongside González is American actor Brandon Sklenar, recently seen in the film "The Housemaid," who plays her coach, a former champion. The story promises to explore themes of strength, vulnerability, and the search for identity.

A career that's gaining momentum

This physical transformation illustrates the total commitment Eiza González brings to her roles. Known for her performances in "Baby Driver," "Godzilla vs. Kong," "I Care a Lot," and the Netflix series "3 Body Problems," the Mexican actress continues to expand her range. And Eiza González's schedule is busier than ever.

She will soon be seen in "In the Grey," the new film by Guy Ritchie, alongside American actor Jake Gyllenhaal and British actor Henry Cavill, as well as in Boots Riley's "I Love Boosters," with American actresses Keke Palmer and Demi Moore. It's safe to say that her new figure hasn't gone unnoticed in a career that's rapidly rising.

With this transformation, Eiza González proves once again that she never does anything halfway. Between artistic commitment, physical demands, and the choice of powerful roles, the Mexican actress continues to forge a unique path in Hollywood.