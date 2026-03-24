Actress Denise Richards shares photos of her cosmetic surgery

American actress and model Denise Richards shared before-and-after photos of her facial cosmetic surgery, fully embracing her procedure. While some internet users praised her honesty and found "the result impressive," others expressed surprise or even disapproval, lamenting that "women still feel compelled to resort to surgery to stay young and conform to beauty standards."

Targeted cosmetic surgery

On Instagram, Denise Richards posted side-by-side photos showing the results of her 2025 transformation performed by Dr. Ben Talei. The deep facelift, combined with a temporal brow lift, upper blepharoplasty, lip lift, and fat grafting, gives her a "new face." "I wanted to put things back the way they were," she told Allure , emphasizing that "it wasn't just superficial work, but targeted cosmetic surgery."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐁𝐞𝐧 𝐓𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐢, 𝐌𝐃 Facial plastic Surgeon (@drbentalei)

An approach "against stigmatization"

Aware of the stigma surrounding women who choose surgery over "natural aging," Denise Richards wants to normalize these choices. "We grew up together in the '90s, it's time to share what we're really doing," she says, rejecting the idea that it's taboo. According to her, it's perfectly acceptable to have cosmetic surgery and to talk about it openly, in order to demystify the issue and prevent it from becoming a shameful secret.

Mixed reactions on social media

While many applaud Denise Richards' candor and admire the result, others express surprise, or even criticism, lamenting that society continues to push women to resort to surgery to preserve an "eternally youthful" appearance and conform to beauty standards.

However, the procedure has also received considerable praise. Comments mention a "perfect facelift," highlighting the natural result and the effortless, glowy effect. Many commend its transparency, which contrasts sharply with the usual denial among celebrities regarding this type of procedure. Several point out that openly sharing this choice helps destigmatize cosmetic surgery and demonstrates that it is possible to own one's decisions without shame.

Ultimately, by openly sharing the results of her cosmetic surgery, Denise Richards is demonstrating a level of honesty still rare in Hollywood. Her testimony contributes to a broader debate about women's freedom to control their image without judgment or conflicting expectations regarding aging.