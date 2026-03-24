To celebrate her 50th birthday, Reese Witherspoon opted for a sparkling fringed dress.

American actress, producer and businesswoman Reese Witherspoon celebrated her 50th birthday in a sparkling fringed dress, surrounded by her three children at a memorable party shared on social media.

A festive and bright mini dress

To celebrate her 50th birthday on the weekend of March 22, 2026, the "Legally Blonde" actress opted for an iridescent pearl dress entirely covered in flowing fringe. This retro-disco number caught the light with every movement, creating a mesmerizing visual effect perfect for dancing. A video posted by her eldest son, Deacon Phillippe (22), showed Reese Witherspoon posing with her children: joyful pose, hair down, radiant smile—the epitome of happiness at 50.

Deacon's Instagram post blended celebratory images, a vintage black-and-white photo of Reese with Ava and Deacon as children, and a recent, casual portrait of Reese Witherspoon. This past-present mix celebrated 50 years of life, career ("Big Little Lies," "Sweet Home Alabama"), and fulfilling motherhood, without unnecessary embellishment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deacon (@deaconphillippe)

Family at the heart of the festivities

Deacon wore a matching cowboy hat to his younger brother Tennessee (12), while his older sister Ava (26), a dead ringer for their mother, completed the look in a black lace dress and an oversized statement belt. The foursome beamed with affection in this private moment that quickly went viral: "Happy birthday to my mom, who is simply the best 🕺," Deacon captioned the photo. Ava added in her Instagram story: "Happy 50th birthday, Mom! We are so lucky to love and be loved by you."

Reese Witherspoon lit up her birthday party in this festive fringed dress, surrounded by her close-knit family. Far from the clichés of turning twenty-five, she embodies a joyful and authentic woman who inspires her fans and her children.