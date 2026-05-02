Olivia Rodrigo revisits this "playful" motif in a white lace dress

American singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo had an important event on April 28, 2026: a cast dinner for the American show "Saturday Night Live" in Manhattan. For the occasion, she chose a white polka-dot lace dress that blended the playful spirit of a classic pattern with the precision of a perfectly curated look.

A polka dot dress reimagined with lace

Olivia Rodrigo was spotted in this look at a "Saturday Night Live" cast dinner at the Italian restaurant Lattanzi in Manhattan. On Saturday, May 2, 2026, the singer will appear on the show as both host and musical guest—a dual role she announced on April 8 on Instagram with the words: "A huge dream come true. See you NYC 🗽🩷💋" .

Olivia Rodrigo wore a black dress adorned with white polka dots, embellished with white lace at the collar and sleeves. The polka dot pattern, usually associated with a retro aesthetic, took on a more sophisticated dimension here thanks to the lace treatment – a way of creating a dialogue between the "playful" side of the pattern and a more "delicate" finish.

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Accessories chosen with precision

Olivia Rodrigo completed her look with a burgundy Alaïa Le Teckel bag and a long statement necklace. The contrast between the burgundy of the accessory and the black and white of the dress added a welcome chromatic depth. This look fits perfectly within a clearly defined visual direction for 2026.

The cover of her upcoming album, "you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love," due out June 12, shows her in a powder pink mini-dress with a white collar, worn with black platform heels and long white socks. In the promotional image for her "The Unraveled Tour," announced on April 30, she continues this theme with a pale pink dress in a lightweight fabric with lace details. White, lace, and pink now form a coherent visual triptych around this "new era."

"Saturday Night Live", a milestone in his career

Hosting and performing as a musical guest on the same night's "Saturday Night Live," Olivia Rodrigo is about to experience one of the most important moments of her television career. The show is a rite of passage for American artists—and the fact that she's playing both roles simultaneously speaks volumes about the level of trust the industry places in her at 23. The look of the cast dinner, chosen the night before this appearance, therefore took on a particular significance: a way of asserting a coherent visual identity, just days before maximum exposure.

White polka dots, lace, a burgundy bag: Olivia Rodrigo didn't need to do more to announce the beginning of a new era. She's making her mark in 2026 with a visual universe as meticulously crafted as her musical one.