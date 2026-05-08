At 36, this American actress explains why she hid her bisexuality.

In an interview with Us Weekly, coinciding with the upcoming release of her memoir, American actress Hayden Panettiere came out as bisexual for the first time. This candid revelation sheds light on both her personal journey and the pressures of the Hollywood industry.

A revelation brought to light by her memoirs

Known for her iconic roles in the series "Heroes," where she played Claire Bennet, but also in "Nashville" and more recently in "Scream VI," Hayden Panettiere is preparing to publish her memoir entitled "This Is Me: A Reckoning," scheduled for May 19, 2026. A book in which she looks back on her journey as a child star, her past relationships, and several intimate aspects of her life that she had never shared.

It is in this context that the actress chose to speak publicly: "Now that I know this book is going to be released and I have chosen to share it with the world, I am ready to say with confidence that yes, I am bisexual. I said it! This is the first time I have been able to say it out loud."

"It was never the right time."

Throughout the interview, Hayden Panettiere explains why she took so long to speak out. According to her, there was always a reason to remain silent. "Either I was too young, and I was pressured to be perfect at all times. I wasn't encouraged to be myself," she confided. She also mentions another, more recent period when she feared that talking about her bisexuality would be perceived as a fad. "I was afraid that if I was honest, I'd seem like I was jumping on the bandwagon. It was a very difficult subject to articulate properly."

The actress recounts having dated women over the years, but never allowing herself to fully commit, for fear of the paparazzi and the lack of privacy. "If I fell in love, it wasn't something I wanted to have to hide," she explains. This revelation speaks volumes about the constraints that still weigh on public figures.

"Better late than never"

Today, Hayden Panettiere says she prefers to look to the future. "It's sad that I had to wait 36 years to share this part of myself, but better late than never, right?" she said in that same interview. A tender, insightful statement that perfectly sums up the spirit of her memoir: making peace with her past and moving forward. A mother of an 11-year-old girl, Hayden Panettiere seems to be entering a "new era." Freer, more at peace, and above all, more aligned with herself.

Through this heartfelt account, Hayden Panettiere offers invaluable insights that will resonate with those who have struggled to accept themselves or dare to express who they truly are. Her story also serves as a stark reminder of how much the judgment of others, industry norms, and the omnipresence of the media can influence even the most personal choices. One thing is certain: Hayden Panettiere is embarking on a new chapter, filled with serenity and pride, and her book promises to be a significant milestone in her life.