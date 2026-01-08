Search here...

This model is said to be the richest of all the Victoria's Secret models.

Léa Michel
@gisele/Instagram

She left the catwalk almost 20 years ago, but her influence has never waned. A runway icon, Gisele Bündchen transformed a blockbuster contract into a global career. Today, while former Victoria's Secret stars still shine on television or at the helm of their own brands, only one dominates the list of the world's richest people.

An exemplary post-VS career

More than a decade after leaving the Victoria's Secret runways, Gisele Bündchen continues to reign supreme among the wealthiest former Angels. According to SCMP , with an estimated fortune of US$400 million, the Brazilian model far surpasses her former colleagues, establishing herself as a key figure in the modeling industry turned business.

Gisele Bündchen reportedly joined Victoria's Secret in 2000 with a $25 million contract, quickly becoming one of the brand's most iconic faces. However, in 2006, she chose to leave the modeling world. This departure, far from hindering her career, marked the beginning of an even more impressive rise. A muse for Chanel, Pantene, and Carolina Herrera, Gisele built a veritable personal empire.

Heidi Klum following in her footsteps

German-American model, television host, and actress Heidi Klum would rank second on the list, according to SCMP. She continues to expand her influence through the American reality TV show "Project Runway," her clothing and beauty lines, while embodying a rare longevity in the industry.

What sets Gisele Bündchen apart? Her strategic vision. From the moment her contract with Victoria's Secret ended, she invested in real estate, supported environmental projects, and dedicated herself to social causes. A mother of two, she embodies a successful transition from supermodel to committed entrepreneur. Gisele Bündchen remains the ultimate role model of the post-Victoria's Secret era.

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
Article précédent
She wanted to put on her makeup in the dark and her face transformed: this actress tells her story
Article suivant
"Why should you have to get married to be happy?": This singer breaks a taboo

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Dressed in sportswear, Eva Longoria shows off her toned figure

Behind her legendary smile and natural elegance, American actress, director, producer, and model Eva Longoria hides an impressive...

"Why should you have to get married to be happy?": This singer breaks a taboo

Rosé, the iconic voice of the South Korean K-pop girl group Blackpink, recently spoke candidly on the podcast...

She wanted to put on her makeup in the dark and her face transformed: this actress tells her story

Returning to the set of "LIVE with Kelly & Mark" on January 5, 2026, Kelly Ripa amused her...

Rihanna is making waves with this daring yet stylish Valentine's Day look.

Rihanna recently captivated her 149 million Instagram followers by unveiling a sneak peek of her Savage X Fenty...

"New fashion muse": Chase Infiniti shows off his abs and causes a sensation

Breakout star of 2025 thanks to her standout role in "One Battle After Another," Chase Infiniti continues to...

Hailey Bieber, the mom in a swimsuit who's setting social media on fire

Hailey Bieber kicked off 2026 with sunshine and style. The American model and entrepreneur recently shared a series...

© 2025 The Body Optimist