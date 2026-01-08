This model is said to be the richest of all the Victoria's Secret models.

She left the catwalk almost 20 years ago, but her influence has never waned. A runway icon, Gisele Bündchen transformed a blockbuster contract into a global career. Today, while former Victoria's Secret stars still shine on television or at the helm of their own brands, only one dominates the list of the world's richest people.

An exemplary post-VS career

More than a decade after leaving the Victoria's Secret runways, Gisele Bündchen continues to reign supreme among the wealthiest former Angels. According to SCMP , with an estimated fortune of US$400 million, the Brazilian model far surpasses her former colleagues, establishing herself as a key figure in the modeling industry turned business.

Gisele Bündchen reportedly joined Victoria's Secret in 2000 with a $25 million contract, quickly becoming one of the brand's most iconic faces. However, in 2006, she chose to leave the modeling world. This departure, far from hindering her career, marked the beginning of an even more impressive rise. A muse for Chanel, Pantene, and Carolina Herrera, Gisele built a veritable personal empire.

Heidi Klum following in her footsteps

German-American model, television host, and actress Heidi Klum would rank second on the list, according to SCMP. She continues to expand her influence through the American reality TV show "Project Runway," her clothing and beauty lines, while embodying a rare longevity in the industry.

What sets Gisele Bündchen apart? Her strategic vision. From the moment her contract with Victoria's Secret ended, she invested in real estate, supported environmental projects, and dedicated herself to social causes. A mother of two, she embodies a successful transition from supermodel to committed entrepreneur. Gisele Bündchen remains the ultimate role model of the post-Victoria's Secret era.