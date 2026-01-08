She wanted to put on her makeup in the dark and her face transformed: this actress tells her story

Returning to the set of "LIVE with Kelly & Mark" on January 5, 2026, Kelly Ripa amused her audience by explaining why her complexion looked so tanned: a makeup mishap. The American actress and presenter recounted how she ended up with contour all over her face due to insufficient lighting.

A disrupted holiday wake-up call

“This morning, I woke up completely disoriented after the holidays,” she confided live. In the dark, without turning on the lights ( “I hate lighting up the room when I’m getting ready” ), Kelly grabbed her foundation stick… which was actually her contouring stick! “Something was wrong, but I kept applying it. Again and again!”

Mark reassured her: "You still look great."

Her husband, Mark Consuelos, chimed in to reassure her: "You look great." Kelly insisted: "Everyone keeps saying, 'Oh, you're tanned!' No, no, it's just contouring all over!" The presenter, used to the spotlight, explained that the contouring was far too dark to be used as a base on her fair complexion.

Contouring sculpts the face by creating shadows (forehead, cheekbones, jawline), while foundation evens out the complexion across the entire face. Kelly blended the two, creating this "unlikely" sun-kissed effect that amused the entire crew on set.

Kelly addressed her makeup malfunction on live tv! pic.twitter.com/Uimdxlqy7V — Luv (@cherrymagazinee) January 7, 2026

Not the first time she's made a blunder live on air

This isn't the first time American actress and presenter Kelly Ripa has experienced a mishap on live television. On December 9th, cameras caught the presenter still half-dressed: "Ten seconds ago, I was completely naked! Now I'm half-dressed, I'm missing a belt!" Always with humor and self-deprecation.

These spontaneous moments ultimately highlight Kelly's charm: an approachable presenter who embraces her little quirks. A mother of three and a television star for 25 years, she proves that you can be professional without being perfect. Her secret? Contagious humor and disarming authenticity.