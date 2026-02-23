Search here...

In a gothic dress, this Irish model captivates the eye

In a red dress with gothic accents, Irish reality TV personality, presenter and model Maura Higgins literally mesmerized the BAFTAs 2026 red carpet, transforming her appearance into a true fashion performance.

A "vampy" appearance at the 2026 BAFTAs

Attending the London ceremony on February 22, 2026, Maura Higgins opted for a dramatic, ultra-structured, dark red creation. The Irish model, already known for her television looks, confirmed her status as a "gothic muse" with this strapless dress featuring a corseted bodice, whose neckline seemed to literally float around her neck.

This optical illusion was enhanced by a shimmering black embellishment, which created an almost supernatural pattern against the red. At the back, a black train extended the garment, giving the impression of a shadow following her step by step on the red carpet. The ensemble formed a wearable work of art, somewhere between futuristic couture and dark romanticism.

Accessories and beauty products

To complement this textile-inspired look, Maura Higgins opted for long, sheer black gloves, which elongated her arms while accentuating the vampy feel of the outfit. Her hair, styled in a low bun, framed her face and showcased sculpted makeup, a flawless complexion, defined contours, and a sophisticated nude lip.

By choosing minimalist and coordinated accessories, Maura Higgins allowed the dress to remain the absolute focus. The result: a cohesive and magnetic silhouette, conceived as a whole rather than a simple collection of pieces.

From "Love Island" to fashion icon

First appearing on the British version of "Love Island" in 2019, Maura Higgins has gradually built a strong image, blending reality TV, animation, and fashion. She has been seen in "Dancing on Ice," "Cooking with the Stars," "I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!" and more recently "The Traitors US," where her outfits – hats, suits, and avant-garde silhouettes – made a lasting impression.

At the same time, she established herself as a model and brand ambassador, multiplying fashion and beauty collaborations, until becoming a fixture on the red carpet and in the front rows. In New York in January 2026, she was already making headlines in a Christopher Kane outfit without pants, combining a plunging jacket, a corseted belt, and black lace tights.

With this red and black illusion dress at the BAFTAs, Maura Higgins departs from "demure" style to fully embrace a gothic and theatrical aesthetic. While she began as a reality TV star, she has now established herself as a true fashion icon, capable of shining as brightly as the most highly anticipated actresses.

The skater's discreet piercing intrigues spectators.

