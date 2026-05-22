In a "slip dress", actress Emily Blunt sports a minimalist look

British actress Emily Blunt made a particularly striking appearance at a special screening, where she showcased a minimalist yet subtly referential style. She opted for a long, ivory slip dress with a clean cut, which delicately reinterprets 1990s aesthetic in a decidedly contemporary and sophisticated version.

An ivory slip dress with a flowing cut

The centerpiece of this look is a long satin maxi dress in a luminous ivory hue, perfectly suited to spring. The meticulously crafted bodice features flowing panels that structure the silhouette without constricting it. The satin's smooth drape then flows to the floor, where it extends into a gently pleated skirt that spreads out at the feet. This refined construction emphasizes the beauty of the fabric and the precision of the cut.

At the front, a deep V-neck top adds a romantic touch to the silhouette, reminiscent of a slip dress. Two very thin spaghetti straps delicately hold the garment in place over the shoulders. These two elements lend the outfit a modern feel while maintaining a remarkably simple design.

Emily Blunt attended the screening of "Rivals" season two alongside her sister Felicity Blunt yesterday. pic.twitter.com/wDWZgu1w9Q — Emily Blunt Files 👽 (@emilybluntfiles) May 19, 2026

Delicate gold accessories

To complement this outfit, Emily Blunt opted for a layered look with chunky gold chain necklaces, placed across her décolletage, and a matching ring. White strappy sandals completed the ensemble, perfectly complementing the ivory hue of the dress. Her hair, styled in soft, natural waves, framed her face, which was intentionally made up with a luminous makeup look.

With this appearance, Emily Blunt confirms her talent for clean, carefully composed silhouettes. A demonstration of minimalist style, where every detail finds its perfect place and contributes to the overall balance.