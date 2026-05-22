Bella Hadid brings back a vintage dress on the red carpet and makes a sensation

American model Bella Hadid continues to make her mark on the international red carpet. At a recent and much-discussed appearance at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, she caused a sensation by wearing a dress inspired by an iconic vintage piece. Her look immediately sparked numerous reactions online.

Bella Hadid with a retro silhouette

Known for her spectacular looks, Bella Hadid once again turned heads on the red carpet at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival. She opted for a creation by Schiaparelli, the famous crochet dress associated with Jane Birkin. The outfit, perfectly tailored to her figure, blended sheer fabrics, couture details, and a vintage aesthetic. It was especially her plunging neckline, adorned with a black jewel, that captured the attention of photographers and internet users alike. Images of her appearance quickly circulated widely on social media.

bella hadid wearing a custom schiaparelli take on jane birkin's crochet dress at the cannes film festival ✶ pic.twitter.com/o59NEeMo0c — DUDA (@saintdemie) May 20, 2026

A dress inspired by the icons of the 1970s

With this look, Bella Hadid embraces the current trend of vintage references returning to the red carpet. For several seasons now, celebrities and fashion houses have been revisiting inspirations from the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s.

Bella Hadid's look paid homage to the world of Jane Birkin, an iconic figure in fashion and effortless style. The crocheted Schiaparelli dress blended a retro feel with contemporary haute couture codes. To complete the ensemble, Bella Hadid opted for a very understated updo, sparkling earrings, and minimalist makeup.

Internet users are reacting massively on social media

As is often the case with Bella Hadid's appearances, reactions quickly multiplied on X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and TikTok. Many users praised the balance between sophistication and simplicity in her silhouette.

Several comments highlighted how perfectly the dress hugged Bella Hadid's figure. Others referred to it as an "iconic appearance" or "perfect for Cannes." Bella Hadid's presence on the red carpet regularly generates significant online engagement, with each outfit being widely covered by the media.

Bella Hadid, an essential figure in fashion

Over the years, Bella Hadid has established herself as one of the most influential figures in the fashion industry. She regularly collaborates with the biggest fashion houses and makes numerous notable appearances at Fashion Weeks and international festivals.

Her style often alternates between vintage references, avant-garde silhouettes, and minimalist looks. This ability to navigate between different aesthetics largely contributes to her influence in the fashion world. On social media, each of her appearances quickly goes viral, fueling current beauty and fashion trends.

Vintage continues to be a hit on the red carpet

Bella Hadid's appearance at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival also confirms the resurgence of vintage fashion in the celebrity world. More and more stars are choosing archival pieces or creations inspired by iconic silhouettes of the past for their public appearances.

This trend reflects both a desire for stylistic individuality and a growing interest in sustainable fashion and the revival of vintage designs. Red carpets thus become spaces where fashion heritage and modernity meet, through looks that blend nostalgia with contemporary reinterpretation.

With this dress, Bella Hadid once again captured the attention of the public and social media. Her appearance at the Cannes Film Festival illustrates both her influence in the fashion world and the current enthusiasm for revisited retro references.