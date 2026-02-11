Search here...

Emma Stone reinvents the classic blazer with an ultra-chic touch

Fabienne Ba.
Emma Stone dans « Bogonia »

Known for her impeccable style choices, Emma Stone has once again proven her mastery of the art of the detail that makes all the difference. At the 2026 Oscar nominees' luncheon in Los Angeles, she opted for a structured black outfit, directly inspired by the traditional blazer, but transformed into a couture mini-dress.

The "mini-blazer" that redefines power dressing

The creation worn by the actress is distinguished by its clean cut, strong shoulders, and structured lines. The blazer here becomes a dress in its own right, designed to flatter the figure while retaining the essence of tailoring. The intricately designed neckline (shaped like a rose) and satin details soften the otherwise rigid cut, adding a touch of subtle and perfectly balanced chic.

This mini-blazer embodies a modern vision of power dressing: you are strong, assertive, and elegant. This piece plays on the balance between structure and sensuality, for a look that is confident, sophisticated, and resolutely contemporary.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Check The Tag (@checkthetag)

Tailoring in 2026: strong and fluid

Emma Stone's look perfectly embodies the major fashion trends of 2026, where menswear is reinterpreted with a fresh sensibility. Oversized blazers, long jackets, straight cuts, or jackets transformed into dresses are emerging as essential pieces in women's wardrobes.

This evolution in tailoring shows that elegance is no longer limited to "sensible" or strict silhouettes. On the contrary, the blazer has become a stylistic playground, capable of expressing both power and softness, confidence and creativity. It fits equally well into office looks and evening wear, offering valuable and liberating versatility.

When the classic becomes a modern statement

By revisiting such a timeless piece as the blazer, Emma Stone demonstrates that it's possible to modernize without betraying the garment's essence. What makes this trend particularly appealing is its stylistic inclusivity. The reinvented blazer adapts to all body types, sizes, and styles. Whether worn as a dress, oversized, or belted, it enhances the silhouette without constricting it. In this sense, fashion becomes a tool for celebrating the body, not correcting it. It celebrates who you are, here and now, without seeking to transform you.

In short, with this striking appearance, Emma Stone isn't just following a trend; she's helping to redefine it. Her look is a reminder that the strongest fashion is that which combines structure and freedom, elegance and personal expression. And if the blazer of 2026 were to have a face, it would undoubtedly be Emma Stone's: confident, modern, and undeniably inspiring.

Fabienne Ba.
Fabienne Ba.
I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
Article précédent
"Isn't she ashamed?": This model's ski outfit sparks controversy

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

"Isn't she ashamed?": This model's ski outfit sparks controversy

In the dead of winter, British adult film model and actress Lily Phillips sparked a social media storm....

At 43, Anne Hathaway opts for elegance with a feathered dress.

Anne Hathaway recently kicked off New York Fashion Week 2026 with a stunningly elegant appearance. The American actress...

Angelina Jolie made a striking appearance in Paris, wearing a silver dress.

Having kept a low profile for several months, Angelina Jolie made a striking reappearance in Paris at the...

"She's overdoing it": This athlete's reaction after her Olympic victory is surprising

Crowned Olympic champion in the 1,000 meters in Milan, Dutch speed skater Jutta Leerdam surprised everyone – not...

Meghan Markle embraces the retro "Old Hollywood" look with a spectacular dress and cape

Meghan Markle recently made a striking appearance at a charity event in Los Angeles, where she surprised everyone...

"My body has changed": At 46, Kelly Brook embraces her body in a much-discussed photoshoot

Approaching her fifties, British model and actress Kelly Brook posed in a series of photographs showcasing her body...

© 2025 The Body Optimist