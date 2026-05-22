"She looks strange": Tilda Swinton's costume divides internet users

Every year, the Cannes Film Festival red carpet is a showcase of sumptuous gowns and exceptional jewelry. This year, British actress and producer Tilda Swinton chose to break with tradition. At the screening of the film "La Bola Negra" at the 79th Cannes Film Festival (May 12-23, 2026), she appeared in an atypical blue and white ensemble, a far cry from classic long dresses.

An appearance that goes against the grain

On the Cannes red carpet, where the long black dress with a "discreet" neckline remains the norm, Tilda Swinton opted for a two-piece ensemble, consisting of a structured top and wide-legged trousers. Notably, no diamonds or spectacular jewelry adorned her silhouette, a departure from the usual Croisette attire. This choice stands out in a world where "ostentatious" luxury is often the norm.

A blue and white ensemble inspired by Japanese poetry

The ensemble worn by Tilda Swinton is from a major French fashion house's Spring 2026 haute couture collection. Its distinctive feature? Inspiration drawn directly from the Japanese poetry of haiku. The house's artistic director was inspired by verses evoking the fleeting beauty of a bird just before it takes flight. The bird, a symbol of freedom and boundless boundaries, guided the entire design of the piece. The gradient from blue to white, which adorns the top of the ensemble, poetically illustrates this flight, in an aesthetic that is both ethereal and conceptual.

A velvety finish reminiscent of plumage

What particularly distinguishes this creation is its silk velvet finish, which creates the visual illusion of bird plumage. This subtle and refined use of material lends the piece an almost tactile dimension and reinforces the metaphor of freedom so dear to the designer. Tilda Swinton completed this outfit with pumps in a gray tone and a yellow gold ring, in a restrained choice of accessories that allows the centerpiece to take center stage.

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A look that divides internet users

This appearance was not universally well-received. "She looks strange," many internet users commented. Others, however, praised Tilda Swinton's boldness and artistic consistency, remaining true to herself. Once again, online reactions serve as a reminder of how often women's bodies and appearances are subjected to unsolicited judgment, when they are primarily personal choices that are not meant to be validated or debated publicly.

By daring to wear this conceptual outfit, Tilda Swinton delivered one of the most talked-about fashion moments of this year's Cannes Film Festival. It demonstrated that stylistic audacity remains a valid form of expression.