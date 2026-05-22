At 62, actress Lisa Rinna appears unrecognizable after a hair transformation

American actress Lisa Rinna continues to make a splash on the red carpet with her ever-changing looks. At the amfAR gala in Cannes, she appeared with a hairstyle radically different from her signature short brunette cut. With voluminous platinum blonde hair, a retro vibe, and a spectacular dress, she turned heads at this striking appearance.

Lisa Rinna surprises with a retro platinum blonde hairstyle

Known for years for her signature short brunette haircut, Lisa Rinna surprised everyone by appearing with an impressively voluminous platinum blonde hairstyle (a wig) at the amfAR gala in Cannes. She had opted for a retro bouffant bob, inspired by the chic silhouettes of past decades.

This hair "transformation" contrasted sharply with her usual style and further accentuated her striking makeup. With her hair pulled back and almost white, Lisa Rinna sported a radically different look, to the point of being almost unrecognizable to some observers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LISARINNA (@lisarinna)

A metallic dress for the amfAR gala

To complement this beauty transformation, Lisa Rinna chose a couture dress by Kevin Germanier. The multicolored creation blended shades of blue, green, yellow, and purple in a metallic effect reminiscent of shimmering fringes.

The outfit, made from recycled materials according to several specialized media outlets, also featured beaded details and very pronounced structured shoulders. The ensemble was completed with diamond-set jewelry and silver platform heels, enhancing the theatrical aspect of the silhouette.

A week marked by several beauty transformations

This appearance in Cannes wasn't Lisa Rinna's first hair transformation in recent days. Just a few days earlier, she had already surprised everyone at a Los Angeles premiere with very short blonde curls in a different retro style.

Then, at another event held during the 2026 Cannes Film Festival (May 12-23), she opted for a black bob with a "wet look," created with the help of wig designer Sofia Laskar. In the space of a week, Lisa Rinna thus underwent numerous color and hairstyle changes, confirming her penchant for "aesthetic transformations."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LISARINNA (@lisarinna)

A fashion figure who likes to take risks

For several years, Lisa Rinna has established herself as a highly followed personality thanks to her fashion and beauty choices. Known for her extravagant looks and sculpted figures, she doesn't hesitate to experiment with hairstyles, makeup, or spectacular outfits.

Her appearances on the red carpet regularly spark reactions on social media, where some users praise her "stylistic audacity" while others are surprised by her repeated transformations.

The amfAR gala, an unmissable event for celebrities in Cannes

Every year, the amfAR gala brings together numerous personalities from the worlds of film, fashion, and entertainment during the Cannes Film Festival. This charity event is known as much for its fundraising efforts for HIV research as for its spectacular fashion appearances. Lisa Rinna was among the celebrities present at the 2026 edition, which was marked by many striking beauty transformations.

With her platinum blonde look and shimmering dress, Lisa Rinna managed to stand out at an event already full of spectacular appearances. Between her retro platinum blonde hairstyle, graphic makeup, and vibrant metallic dress, she once again confirmed her penchant for "spectacular" looks.