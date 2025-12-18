Search here...

Micro-trench coat, colorful tights: Madonna reinvents an iconic look

Twenty years after the iconic "Hung Up" video, Madonna revived her flamboyant aerobics aesthetic at the opening of her son Rocco's exhibition in London. Wearing purple tights, magenta gloves, and a blue-violet micro-trench coat, the Queen of Pop fused nostalgia and avant-garde with panache.

A vibrant tribute to the "Confessions" era

On December 16, in the Soho district (London), Madonna opted for purple tights, a direct reminder of the pink-purple bodysuit and sequined belt from the 2005 video. Matching gloves and oversized glasses completed the tribute to this "aerobic silhouette" that marked her triumphant return to MTV, a symbol of unstoppable pop energy.

Saint Laurent signature micro-trench

The highlight of the look: a mini black leather biker jacket, a nod to the iconic jacket from the music video, reinterpreted by Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent Spring/Summer. The house's 5 to 7 leopard-print bag added a contemporary "feline" twist, proving that Madonna masters retro-futurism like no other.

A hint at an imminent comeback

This appearance coincides with the announcement of a follow-up to "Confessions on a Dance Floor," Madonna's tenth studio album, which includes the song "Hung Up." Beyond the wardrobe, it reaffirms the 80s-2000s imagery that made her a legend, transforming a family exhibition into a timeless fashion statement.

In short, Madonna demonstrates once again that style is timeless and transcends nostalgia. By revisiting the aesthetic of "Hung Up" with contemporary precision, she proves that her iconic looks are not mere archives, but living, breathing materials, constantly reinvented. For Madonna, reinvention is a continuous discipline—and a mastered art.

