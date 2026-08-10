Deemed "not attractive enough" for a leading role, this actress denounces beauty standards

During a recent podcast appearance, American actress Geena Davis recounted a 1985 audition for a now-classic comedy. She was applying for the lead female role. The response she received was simple: she wasn't attractive enough for the part.

A phrase spoken without mincing words

Geena Davis, now 70, recalls the exchange with some hindsight. She specifies that she remembers it being "directly worded," and adds humorously that "her hairstyle that day probably didn't help her." Podcast host Dax Shepard responded by pointing out that at the time, a production team could make that kind of judgment aloud, without any particular caution.

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A secondary role, transformed by his request

The story could have ended there, but the film crew, charmed by her comedic talent, were keen to include her in the project. They offered her a much more modest role—that of a morgue attendant, originally written for a man and named Larry—with the understanding that it would be feminized for her. Her response became part of the film's history: she accepted the role but wanted to keep the name "Larry." The lead female role, however, was given to actress Dana Wheeler-Nicholson.

A trajectory that contradicts the verdict

The rest of her career was an implicit response to that rejection. The very next year, Geena Davis landed a leading role in a now-classic horror film. In 1988, she won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. Two major films followed in the early 1990s, one of which earned her a Best Actress nomination. A career built precisely on what the industry felt it didn't see in her.

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A commitment that extends the testimony

This story takes on particular significance in light of her background. Geena Davis founded a research institute dedicated to the representation of women in the media, whose work has documented the imbalances in fiction for the past twenty years—the number of female characters, speaking time, and assigned roles. Geena Davis has also spoken on several occasions about the difficulties she herself faces regarding appearance in an industry that makes it a hiring criterion.

What this anecdote reveals goes beyond a simple case of a failed audition. It reminds us that, not so long ago, physical appearance could be assessed aloud as a professional skill. The fact that this testimony comes from an actress who has become one of the most acclaimed of her generation gives it particular significance: the criterion was not only hurtful, it was wrong.