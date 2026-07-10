This curvy singer is causing a sensation with a vintage beach outfit

American singer-songwriter of Albanian-Macedonian descent Bebe Rexha shared on Instagram a series of photos taken in Mallorca, in a retro-style leopard beach outfit that immediately set social media ablaze.

A retro-style leopard print two-piece beach suit

It was on the Spanish island of Mallorca that Bebe Rexha posted a carousel of images on her Instagram account, in which she poses on the deck of a red boat in broad daylight. The central element of her photos is undoubtedly her beach outfit. Bebe Rexha is wearing a leopard-print ensemble in a decidedly vintage cut.

The top, in a classic triangle silhouette, is trimmed in pale pink and supported by thin, matching straps. The bottom, with ties at the sides, extends the color harmony. The animal print, combined with touches of pink, evokes vintage pin-ups and 1950s beachwear. This stylistic approach reflects Bebe Rexha's affinity for iconic fashion references.

A signature "Dirty Blonde" cap

The detail that particularly catches the eye is the cap worn by the singer. Bebe Rexha sports a black trucker cap emblazoned with the logo of her new album, Dirty Blonde, featuring pink lettering and a particularly dazzling rhinestone finish. A cleverly integrated self-promotional move within a summery look: the cap becomes both a fashion accessory and a direct reference to her current musical release.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bebe Rexha (@beberexha)

A singer who fully accepts her figure

Beyond the look, this post is part of a broader approach by Bebe Rexha: to publicly and joyfully display her figure in an industry where curvy and plus-size bodies have long been marginalized. In recent years, the singer has become one of the most active voices speaking out about body image in pop music. By sharing images of herself in beachwear without any hang-ups, Bebe Rexha is contributing to the diversification of current fashion and beauty standards.

A wave of enthusiastic reactions

The series of photos sparked a flood of admiring comments on Instagram. "The Spanish sun looks amazing on you!" exclaimed one user. "I love the Dirty Blonde cap! I can't wait to get mine," wrote another fan. A third even launched a summer slogan: "DBS = Dirty Blonde Summer activated," turning Bebe Rexha's album into a veritable password for the season. A demonstration of her community's deep affection.

With her retro-inspired leopard-print two-piece, her album cover cap, and her sun-kissed beauty look, Bebe Rexha delivers a perfectly executed series of photos. She once again confirms her sense of style and her ability to transform a simple vacation moment into a viral post.