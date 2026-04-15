Actress Simone Ashley reinvents beachwear with a vintage print

Fabienne Ba.
@simoneashley / Instagram

British actress of Indian descent Simone Ashley gives beachwear a fresh twist. With a summery silhouette accentuated by a vintage print, she exudes a sunny, elegant, and very fashionable look.

Simone Ashley adopts a beach outfit with retro charm

Simone Ashley recently turned heads with a series of striking beach looks. Combining minimalist cuts, printed details, and a relaxed attitude, the actress offers a more fashionable take on summer wardrobes. What particularly catches the eye is the presence of a vintage-inspired print. On a beach outfit, a print can make all the difference. In Simone Ashley's case, it lends the ensemble a more sophisticated dimension without compromising its light and summery feel. This vintage effect works all the better because it contrasts with the clean lines of the silhouette.

In a single appearance, the actress reminds us that a well-chosen print can be enough to transform a beach outfit into a truly stylish look. While some beachwear relies on minimalist simplicity, Simone Ashley opts for something more expressive, with a retro touch that adds character to the overall look.

Beachwear is becoming more fashionable

With this look, Simone Ashley also demonstrates that beachwear continues to evolve. It's no longer limited to a simple vacation basic, but has become a true style statement. By revisiting this silhouette with a vintage print, Simone Ashley brings a more fashionable approach to beachwear.

With this appearance in beachwear, Simone Ashley confirms her penchant for silhouettes that are both simple and striking. Thanks to this vintage print, she gives a new dimension to the summer wardrobe and creates a summer look that won't go unnoticed.

Fabienne Ba.
Fabienne Ba.
I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
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