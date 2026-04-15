Actress Simone Ashley reinvents beachwear with a vintage print

British actress of Indian descent Simone Ashley gives beachwear a fresh twist. With a summery silhouette accentuated by a vintage print, she exudes a sunny, elegant, and very fashionable look.

Simone Ashley adopts a beach outfit with retro charm

Simone Ashley recently turned heads with a series of striking beach looks. Combining minimalist cuts, printed details, and a relaxed attitude, the actress offers a more fashionable take on summer wardrobes. What particularly catches the eye is the presence of a vintage-inspired print. On a beach outfit, a print can make all the difference. In Simone Ashley's case, it lends the ensemble a more sophisticated dimension without compromising its light and summery feel. This vintage effect works all the better because it contrasts with the clean lines of the silhouette.

In a single appearance, the actress reminds us that a well-chosen print can be enough to transform a beach outfit into a truly stylish look. While some beachwear relies on minimalist simplicity, Simone Ashley opts for something more expressive, with a retro touch that adds character to the overall look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simone Ashley (@simoneashley)

Beachwear is becoming more fashionable

With this look, Simone Ashley also demonstrates that beachwear continues to evolve. It's no longer limited to a simple vacation basic, but has become a true style statement. By revisiting this silhouette with a vintage print, Simone Ashley brings a more fashionable approach to beachwear.

With this appearance in beachwear, Simone Ashley confirms her penchant for silhouettes that are both simple and striking. Thanks to this vintage print, she gives a new dimension to the summer wardrobe and creates a summer look that won't go unnoticed.