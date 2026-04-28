Actress Sofía Vergara's "unexpected" change: her new look baffles her fans

Colombian-American actress and model Sofía Vergara recently shared a "Sunday" Instagram carousel that pleasantly surprised many fans. It demonstrates that a style icon can perfectly combine elegance and comfort.

A look completely at odds with his signature style

On April 26, 2026, Sofía Vergara shared a carousel on Instagram captioned simply "Sunday fun 🍣🍱." The image shows the actress standing by an outdoor koi pond, dressed in blue jeans and white lace-up sneakers—a look a far cry from her usual style. The post also included a selfie, a photo with her longtime friend Alejandro Asen, and a close-up of their sushi dinner.

To understand why this post was so surprising, you only need to look at the rest of her feed. Sofía Vergara is known for her dresses, her intricately designed corsets, and her heels in all circumstances—whether on the set of America's Got Talent, on the red carpet, or for a simple outing with friends. She even told Vogue: "My dresses are like works of art from the inside out. The key to my silhouette is the tailoring. I spend more money altering clothes than buying them." White sneakers and jeans, therefore, represent a significant style departure.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara)

Fans reacted with a mixture of surprise and enthusiasm.

The post quickly generated reactions. While some fans were taken aback by this change of tone, many praised this moment of lightheartedness. Seeing an actress so associated with chic embrace a Sunday in sneakers and sushi is refreshing—and fundamentally human.

Jeans, white sneakers, and a koi pond: sometimes, the simplest posts are the ones that best reveal a personality. Sofía Vergara hasn't given up her heels, but she proves that she also knows how to switch off her chic when Sunday calls for it.