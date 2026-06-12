Rihanna surprises with a 1960s-inspired hair transformation

Léa Michel
@badgalriri / Instagram

Barbadian singer and businesswoman Rihanna has never stopped reinventing her image. She recently unveiled a major new hair transformation during a photoshoot for an independent New York magazine. The result: a luminous blonde and a voluminous updo directly referencing 1960s icons. The look immediately caused a sensation on social media.

A highly anticipated fashion cover

The images, published on her Instagram account, show Rihanna in a radically different light. Gone is the dark brown or deep red hair that characterized her recent public appearances: in its place is a light, almost platinum blonde. This hair transformation is all the more striking because it is accompanied by styling that is both theatrical and precise in its references. The photo editorial presents the singer in a succession of couture looks where the new shade serves as a common thread. Each image, each outfit, each pose seems conceived as a true visual tableau.

A blonde beehive, a tribute to the divas of the 1960s

The beauty detail that makes the shoot particularly iconic is the hairstyle. Rihanna appears sporting a beehive—that voluminous, high-pile bun popularized in the early 1960s by Hollywood hairdressers. At the time, it was the signature hairstyle of the great muses of American and British cinema: Audrey Hepburn in "Breakfast at Tiffany's," Brigitte Bardot in several of her French films, and Aretha Franklin on her album covers.

Later, Amy Winehouse's tortured locks revived the beehive's contemporary appeal. Today, Rihanna is embracing this aesthetic—proof, if any were needed, of the resurgence of vintage style on the catwalks and in fashion editorials.

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Several couture looks for a polished photoshoot

To complement her new hairstyle, Rihanna incorporated numerous references into her outfits. In one photo, she poses in a black and red dress with floral fringe, layered over a harlequin circus costume. A stack of gold bracelets on her wrists reinforces the graphic dimension of the look.

In another image, she wears a patchwork cape from a major Parisian fashion house's Spring/Summer 2026 haute couture collection, paired with black slender pumps and sculptural rings. In each image, the styling alternates between theatricality and couture precision. A perfect demonstration of what Rihanna does best: transforming a fashion editorial into a true visual performance.

With this blonde transformation and the beehive-inspired look, Rihanna delivers one of her most striking fashion shoots of the year. It's a demonstration that reminds us she's one of the artists most capable of reinventing her image without ever losing her identity.

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
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