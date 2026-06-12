Before the World Cup, Rihanna's look could revive a trend

With every appearance, Rihanna transforms even the smallest sidewalk into an impromptu catwalk. In early June, in New York, the Barbadian singer and businesswoman once again turned heads with a look that blended sporty influences with urban elegance. As the 2026 World Cup is now in full swing (from June 11 to July 19), her style could very well confirm the return of a trend that's already poised to take off.

When the football jersey changes pitch

Spotted at the Governors Ball Music Festival, where her partner A$AP Rocky was performing, Rihanna sported a surprising yet effective mix of styles. The centerpiece: an oversized black football jersey emblazoned with the number 18. Rather than pairing it with casual trousers, the artist opted for a black pencil midi skirt, embellished with smocked details and a ruffled hem. A way of playing with contrasts and reminding everyone that there are no hard and fast rules in fashion.

To complete her look, Rihanna opted for white pointed-toe pumps, a Louis Vuitton bag, layered gold jewelry, and oversized sunglasses. This combination demonstrates that sporty clothing can perfectly find its place in a sophisticated wardrobe.

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"Blockcore", or the art of subverting codes

This blend of styles has a name: "blokecore." Popularized on TikTok in recent years, this aesthetic reinterprets the outfits associated with British football fans. Vintage tops, a relaxed look, and references to football culture become integral elements of the style.

Long considered a niche trend, this style has gradually won over influential figures in fashion. Worn with a flowing skirt, ballet flats, or heels, jersey is moving away from its strictly sporty image to become a fully-fledged fashion piece. The appeal of blockcore also lies in its freedom: it encourages you to create outfits that reflect your personality, tastes, and desires, without being limited to predefined categories.

A piece already ingrained in fashion culture

While Rihanna is currently helping to bring the football jersey back into the spotlight, its history in fashion goes back much further. As early as the 1990s, David Beckham played a key role in changing the image of the jersey, wearing it far beyond the stadium. Over time, the garment has become a cultural symbol, at the crossroads of sporting passion and stylistic expression.

In the 2010s, designers like Virgil Abloh and Kim Jones solidified its legitimacy by incorporating its codes into luxury and streetwear collections. Now, it's appearing in more refined silhouettes, like the one designed by Rihanna.

The football jersey, an unexpected star of the 2026 World Cup

The timing is obviously perfect for this trend. Since June 11th, the 2026 World Cup has been dominating conversations and inspiring wardrobes. In this context, the football jersey has emerged as one of the season's key pieces. Far removed from rigid rules and silhouettes, this trend celebrates above all the pleasure of dressing according to one's own style. Supporting a team, loving fashion, or combining the two: why choose?

With this striking appearance, Rihanna reminds us above all that a garment can tell multiple stories at once. And this summer, the football jersey could well become the fashion ally of those who like to combine comfort, personality, and creativity.