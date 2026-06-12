Ines de Ramon sports white lace, alongside her partner Brad Pitt

Ines de Ramon, the director of Anita Ko Jewelry, a high-end jewelry brand, once again confirms her keen sense of style. Recently spotted in the stands at Roland-Garros alongside her partner Brad Pitt, she shone in a lace top that perfectly captured the lighthearted spirit of the end of the Parisian tournament.

A white lace top with a summery feel

In the photos that have been circulating since, Ines de Ramon appears in a white, ethereal top crafted from particularly delicate floral lace. The sleeveless piece blends panels of floral lace with sections of more fluid fabric, creating an effect of movement that is both elegant and romantic.

At the center, a small keyhole detail adds a subtle editorial touch. This layering of materials and delicate finishing gives the garment an almost couture feel—though perfectly suited to the relaxed atmosphere of a day of tennis under the Parisian sun. A demonstration of what lace can bring to a summer look.

A discreet stylistic signature

As for accessories, Ines de Ramon opted for consistency and simplicity. A cream-colored bag with clean lines, a pair of oversized tinted glasses adding a modern touch, and a simple, natural hairstyle subtly complete the look, reinforcing an elegant and polished appearance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros)

Roland-Garros, a playground for both fashion and tennis

As every year, the 2026 French Open has become a veritable parallel fashion event. Unofficial red carpets in the stands, a parade of carefully curated looks, romantic connections between celebrities: the fortnight has largely transcended its purely sporting context. The presence of Ines de Ramon and Brad Pitt is, in this respect, part of a now well-established tradition. A perfectly coordinated couple, true to the discreet image they have cultivated since the beginning.

With her appearance at Roland-Garros 2026, Ines de Ramon confirms her status as one of the most stylish figures of the moment. It's further proof that, in fashion, knowing how to choose a delicate piece can make all the difference.