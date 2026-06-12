Ana de Armas' abs are causing a stir on social media

Cuban-Spanish actress Ana de Armas continues to make her mark on social media. In her latest Instagram post, the international breakout star of the James Bond saga and recent film "Ballerina" shared a series of photos framed like postcards. Unsurprisingly, it was her relaxed look that immediately captured the attention of her fans.

A selfie in the heart of nature

In the images, Ana de Armas poses near a lake, framed by verdant mountains. The atmosphere is that of a perfect summer retreat: a water bottle placed beside her, an iPad on, and a pair of white wired headphones dangling casually. Everything in the staging plays up the idea of a stolen moment, of a carefully chosen "off-duty" everyday life.

It is precisely this contrast between the grandeur of the setting and the simplicity of the appearance that makes the post particularly successful. Far from red carpets or sophisticated photoshoots, Ana de Armas shows herself here in a more intimate and human light – a format that her followers consistently praise.

An off-duty look featuring a sports bra and joggers

As for her outfit, Ana de Armas opted for a decidedly casual look. She wore a black crop top, resembling a ribbed sports bra, with thick straps, one of which slipped slightly off the shoulder. The particularly short cut revealed her entire stomach and waist—an immediate effect that instantly drew everyone's attention.

To complement this top, Ana de Armas opted for loose-fitting, light gray jogging pants that completely break up the structured look of the upper garment. Her brown hair is worn loose, cascading over her shoulders. No heavy makeup, just a natural complexion.

Abdominal muscles: between admiration and fascination

It was her abs that garnered all the comments. "Tracy Anderson abs!" exclaimed one internet user, referring to the American fitness method popular among Hollywood stars. Other fans simply praised the actress's physique. Beyond the admiration, however, these photos raise questions—as always—about the perception of celebrity bodies on social media. While the actress is clearly showcasing her physique, several experts regularly point out that this type of image can unintentionally reinforce unrealistic body standards that are difficult for most users to achieve.

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A busy time for the actress

This release comes at a pivotal moment in Ana de Armas' career. Fresh off the promotion of "Ballerina," she's embarking on several projects, including the highly anticipated "Eden" and "Sweat." This explains these moments of respite by a lake—all the more precious in the schedule of an international star.

With this Instagram post, Ana de Armas has made a particularly talked-about appearance. She confirms her status as an essential figure in American cinema – both on set and on social media.