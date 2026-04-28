Princess Kate Middleton recreates an iconic look of Princess Diana, 31 years later

Thirty-one years separate the two outfits – and yet, the resemblance is striking. On April 25, 2026, Kate Middleton attended the Anzac Day commemorations in an ensemble reminiscent of a look worn by Lady Diana in July 1995.
Anzac Day, a ceremony full of meaning
Kate Middleton represented the British royal family at the Anzac Day commemorations, both at the Cenotaph and Westminster Abbey. Each year, this day is dedicated to remembering Australian and New Zealand soldiers who died in combat and to honoring those who have served – both countries are members of the Commonwealth.
A Givenchy coat-dress almost identical to Diana's
For the occasion, Kate wore a bespoke coat dress by Sarah Burton for Givenchy, in navy blue, with wide white lapels, a crossover neckline, and structured shoulders. The parallel with Diana was immediate: in July 1995, during a visit to Germany to present new flags to the Light Dragoon Guards regiment, Diana wore a navy blue skirt suit by Catherine Walker.
This dress had nearly identical white lapels, a white belt, and a wide-brimmed hat. Kate completed her ensemble with a matching Jane Taylor hat, navy Gianvito Rossi pumps, and a DeMellier London bag, with a red poppy brooch pinned to her coat.
View this post on Instagram
Diana's jewelry to reinforce the message
"Jewelry as the language of the occasion"
These choices did not go unnoticed by experts. Nilesh Rakholia, founder of the Abelini fashion house, told InStyle: "On an occasion like Anzac Day, jewelry ceases to be decorative and becomes communicative. It's about meaning, continuity, and respect for the moment." He added that Kate "has consistently used jewelry to create a sense of connection," but that it "never feels like a replication. Pieces associated with Diana are recontextualized, worn in a way that reflects her own role, her own moment."
A tribute that is part of a continuum
This isn't the first time Kate Middleton has visually evoked Diana's memory at commemorative ceremonies or important occasions. However, the precise sartorial echo of April 25th lends it a particularly powerful dimension. Not an imitation, but a transmission.
A navy blue coat dress and sapphire earrings: Kate Middleton needed no words to convey her message at the Anzac Day commemorations. Thirty-one years after Diana, the message resonates, undiminished, from one generation to the next.