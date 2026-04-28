Princess Kate Middleton recreates an iconic look of Princess Diana, 31 years later

Thirty-one years separate the two outfits – and yet, the resemblance is striking. On April 25, 2026, Kate Middleton attended the Anzac Day commemorations in an ensemble reminiscent of a look worn by Lady Diana in July 1995.

Anzac Day, a ceremony full of meaning

Kate Middleton represented the British royal family at the Anzac Day commemorations, both at the Cenotaph and Westminster Abbey. Each year, this day is dedicated to remembering Australian and New Zealand soldiers who died in combat and to honoring those who have served – both countries are members of the Commonwealth.

A Givenchy coat-dress almost identical to Diana's

For the occasion, Kate wore a bespoke coat dress by Sarah Burton for Givenchy, in navy blue, with wide white lapels, a crossover neckline, and structured shoulders. The parallel with Diana was immediate: in July 1995, during a visit to Germany to present new flags to the Light Dragoon Guards regiment, Diana wore a navy blue skirt suit by Catherine Walker.

This dress had nearly identical white lapels, a white belt, and a wide-brimmed hat. Kate completed her ensemble with a matching Jane Taylor hat, navy Gianvito Rossi pumps, and a DeMellier London bag, with a red poppy brooch pinned to her coat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Just Jared (@justjared)

Diana's jewelry to reinforce the message