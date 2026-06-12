In Monaco, Kim Kardashian unwittingly becomes the target of an unexpected joke

Kim Kardashian found herself, much to her dismay, at the center of a joke that went viral in the world of Formula 1. The source of this comical moment: a towel, picked up by Kim during the Monaco Grand Prix. An innocuous scene that quickly set social media ablaze, before inspiring a humorous response from the Mercedes team.

A moment that went viral

Present in Monaco to support driver Lewis Hamilton, Kim Kardashian approached the podium area after the race on June 7th. There, a video captured her picking up a white towel, placed near the podium and intended, according to several media outlets, for the race winner. After wiping her face and sunglasses with it, Kim Kardashian left with the towel. The footage, shared online, quickly garnered millions of views, eliciting reactions ranging from amusement to annoyance from internet users.

Mercedes' humorous response

Rather than taking offense, the Mercedes team and its drivers (Kimi Antonelli and George Russell) chose to laugh it off. Just days before the Barcelona Grand Prix, the team released a lighthearted video depicting a mock investigation: Kimi Antonelli is seen searching high and low for his missing towel. "I was wondering... have you seen my towel?" he asks, before turning to his teammate George Russell, who simply replies , "No." The video concludes with a nod to the famous Kim Kardashian photo. The skit delighted fans, many of whom praised the team's sense of self-deprecation.

A joke that was widely praised

Widely shared, the video racked up millions of views in just a few days. In the comments, users applauded the quick thinking and humor of Mercedes' social media team, with many even calling for a raise for its creator. Far from sparking controversy, the clip ultimately helped to defuse the incident, transforming it into a lighthearted running gag.

Kimi Antonelli, the real star of the weekend

Beyond the anecdote, the Monaco Grand Prix will be remembered above all for a sporting achievement. At 19 years old, Italian Kimi Antonelli became the youngest winner in the history of the Monaco Grand Prix. This victory, his fifth of the season, consolidates his lead in the world championship. It serves as a reminder that, despite the buzz surrounding his towel, he was the one who ultimately had the last word – and the last smile.

Between on-track exploits and social media jokes, the Monaco Grand Prix delivered a weekend full of surprises. As for Kim Kardashian, she unwittingly fueled one of the most talked-about moments of the Formula 1 season. A seemingly innocuous mishap that, despite itself, became a viral phenomenon.