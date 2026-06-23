At 50, Ali Larter shines in a black floral dress on the red carpet

American actress, model, and producer Ali Larter shone brightly on the red carpet. She made a striking appearance at a very special reunion: the cast of "Legally Blonde," gathered in New York for the film's 25th anniversary. For the occasion, she chose an elegant black floral dress, perfectly in keeping with the theme.

A little black floral dress

For the event, Ali Larter wore a black satin midi dress by Carolina Herrera. Strapless, with a straight neckline and a knee-length hem, the dress created an elegant and structured silhouette, enhanced by a pleated bodice and a small slit at the back. It was the embellishment that truly captured attention: dozens of sequined flowers, a mix of green leaves and pink petals, that shimmered with every movement.

A nod to Elle Woods

This choice was obviously far from random. By opting for pink—the emblematic color of Elle Woods, the film's heroine—Ali Larter paid subtle homage to the iconic character portrayed by Reese Witherspoon. It was a playful way of appropriating the saga's codes while reinterpreting the classic little black dress. The result: an outfit that was chic, festive, and full of references.

Carefully chosen accessories

To complete this look, Ali Larter opted for black slingback pumps with an open toe and a thin ankle strap. She added silver hoop earrings, matching rings, and a white clutch, echoing her milky manicure. For her beauty look, a rosy complexion, deep lipstick, and mascara-enhanced eyes perfected the ensemble, while her long, straight blonde hair, styled with a side part, cascaded down her back.

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A special event to celebrate the film's 25th anniversary

This appearance came at a special time. Ali Larter reunited with the original cast of "Legally Blonde"—including Reese Witherspoon, Selma Blair, and Jennifer Coolidge—at an event celebrating the film's 25th anniversary and the upcoming spin-off series, "Elle." On stage, the actors reprised some of their iconic lines. More private about her personal life, Ali Larter was also accompanied by her two children, a rare sight at this type of outing.

Wearing a black floral dress, Ali Larter made one of the most striking appearances at this nostalgic reunion. This delighted fans, who were thrilled to see the entire cast together again.