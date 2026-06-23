In a ruffled top, Katy Perry opts for a retro look inspired by her early days

American singer-songwriter Katy Perry has never been afraid to take risks on stage. During her appearance at the O Son Do Camiño festival in Spain, she opted for a retro and colorful look, directly inspired by her early days. A fashion choice true to her style that delighted her fans.

A corseted, ruffled top

For this concert, Katy Perry wore a ruffled top with a sophisticated cut. Held up by a single strap, the top featured a corset-like structure that created a sculpted silhouette, while delicate ruffles softened the neckline. A striking piece, perfectly in keeping with the theatrical spirit of the singer's stage outfits.

A skirt with blue polka dots and hearts

To complement this top, Katy Perry opted for a matching mini-skirt adorned with polka dots and small blue hearts. A whimsical and playful pattern that reinforced the overall pop and joyful feel. Polka dots, in fact, are making a big comeback in summer fashion. Layered and full of detail, this skirt perfectly completed a decidedly retro look.

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A nod to his beginnings

This choice of outfit was no accident. On Instagram, Katy Perry revealed that each night of her "OOO" tour, she plans to wear outfits inspired by her early career, particularly her "Warped Tour" and "Hello Katy Tour" eras. It's a way of paying homage to her beginnings in the late 2000s, when she made her mark with her colorful and quirky style. For her followers, it's a chance to rediscover the vibrant, pop aesthetic that made her famous.

An artist true to her world

Beyond this look, Katy Perry confirms her penchant for theatricality. Since her global hits like "Roar" and "Teenage Dream," she has always made fashion a central element of her performances, showcasing a multitude of daring outfits and striking visual concepts. This return to her stylistic roots is therefore consistent with a career marked by audacity.

With this ruffled top and polka-dot skirt, Katy Perry makes a retro yet delightful appearance. Drawing on her early work, she reminds us of her roots while remaining true to her flamboyant style. Unsurprisingly, this is sure to please her fans, who always eagerly await her transformations.