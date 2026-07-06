Emily Ratajkowski caused a sensation in a red mesh dress

American model, actress, and author Emily Ratajkowski has once again turned heads on Instagram. She shared several images and videos in which she appears wearing a red fishnet dress.

Emily Ratajkowski opted for a spectacular red dress

Emily Ratajkowski recently shared a carousel on Instagram featuring a long, bright red mesh dress with long sleeves and an open back. The silhouette perfectly reflects her signature style. To complete the look, she wore her brunette hair loose and opted for a luminous makeup look, accentuated by a nude pink lip.

A little scare captured on video

One of the videos posted shows an unexpected moment. While posing in front of a sunny landscape, Emily Ratajkowski nearly lost her balance. Fortunately, she quickly regained her footing by grabbing onto a railing. This minor mishap didn't stop internet users from focusing on her look, which garnered considerable attention.

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Internet users are charmed

Enthusiastic comments quickly flooded the post. Many fans praised Emily Ratajkowski's beauty and the elegance of her outfit. Within hours of being posted, the carousel had already garnered nearly 300,000 likes. Very active on social media, Emily Ratajkowski regularly shares her looks and everyday moments, much to the delight of her followers.

With her chic and elegant look, Emily Ratajkowski once again caused a sensation on Instagram. Her red mesh dress captivated her fans, who were quick to express their admiration in the comments.