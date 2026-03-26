Without makeup, Alicia Silverstone shares a touching memory with her son

Anaëlle G.
@aliciasilverstone/Instagram

American actress and producer Alicia Silverstone shared a touching moment with her followers by posting a throwback photo alongside her son, Bear Blu Jarecki. In the picture, found in her personal archives, she appears without makeup, in a loving pose with her child. The image, taken by the water, shows her son tenderly embracing his mother, illustrating a close and affectionate family bond.

A personal photo filled with emotion

In the caption, Alicia Silverstone expresses her gratitude for the time spent with her son, recalling the emotion she felt watching him grow up. The young boy, now 14 years old, is gradually entering adolescence, an important milestone that the actress wanted to highlight through this nostalgic post.

A firm commitment to a responsible lifestyle

Over the years, Alicia Silverstone has also shared aspects of her daily life, including her commitment to a lifestyle based on well-being and respect for the environment. She has spoken several times about her dedication to a vegan diet, a choice she also applies to raising her son.

A post praised by her subscribers

The post generated numerous positive reactions on social media. Users particularly praised the authenticity of the shared moment and the actress's naturalness, appearing completely unadorned. This type of content illustrates the evolution of digital habits, where public figures sometimes choose to prioritize more personal posts to strengthen their connection with their audience.

By sharing this memory, Alicia Silverstone highlights the importance of family ties and the passage of time, while adopting a sober and sincere communication style.

Anaëlle G.
Anaëlle G.
I'm passionate about fashion, always on the lookout for trends that reflect our times. I love observing how people dress, why they do it, and what fashion reveals about us. Beyond the runways and the silhouettes, it's the stories that truly fascinate me.
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