Hailey Bieber brings the vintage leopard print dress back into the spotlight with a sequined version.

She's known for her clean, minimalist style, but Hailey Bieber has apparently decided to turn the page. For several seasons now, the founder of the skincare brand "Rhode" has been accumulating leopard-print looks, from street style outfits to the most prestigious parties.

A well-defined stylistic evolution

Her latest statement piece? A sequined evening gown by Armani Privé, which reinvents the animal print with a decidedly bold twist. Hailey Bieber has been gradually replacing her white, beige, and black pieces with leopard prints since September 2024, moving away from her usual minimalist style. This shift has been evident in a series of carefully chosen looks: a Toteme coat, a Saint Laurent pony hair bag, and then a vintage Versace dress from the 1996 archives.

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The Versace Fall 1996: a first step towards the leopard archive

One of the pivotal moments in this transformation dates back to June 2025. At the Business of Beauty Global Forum organized by Business of Fashion at Stanly Ranch in California, Hailey Bieber chose a vintage Versace leopard print dress from the Fall/Winter 1996 collection - a collection designed by Gianni Versace shortly before his death.

The sleeveless dress, with its asymmetrical neckline and mini length, featured a black and cream natural fur trim—not just a simple print. A significant detail: the same dress had been worn by model Amber Valletta for the September 1996 issue of American Vogue, photographed by Stephen Meisel. A surgically precise archival choice, orchestrated by her personal stylist, Dani Michelle.

In Paris, leopard print goes club style

A few months later, during Paris Fashion Week in September 2025, Hailey Bieber changed into two outfits in one evening: after the Saint Laurent Spring/Summer 2026 show, she swapped her first outfit for a form-fitting, high-necked, long-sleeved leopard-print tulle jersey dress by Saint Laurent, worn with black tights and patent leather thigh-high boots. A decidedly night-out look, far removed from any official event.

The sequined version: when leopard print turns silver

It was at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in 2026 that Hailey Bieber's leopard print reached a new level. The American model and entrepreneur made her entrance in an Armani Privé leopard-print gown made entirely of sequins, giving the animal print a luminous finish. True to her minimalist style, Hailey Bieber paired the dress with pointed-toe pumps, delicate diamond jewelry, and a cherry-red manicure, her hair styled in a long bob with tousled ends.

Why this moment matters for the leopard trend

For several spring/summer shows now, animal prints have been making a comeback in updated, less garish versions, often paired with neutral tones or clean lines, gaining in sophistication. Hailey Bieber, by wearing a sequined interpretation at such a high-profile event, takes the pattern to another level: that of a special occasion. Leopard print remains a must-have for 2026 and beyond, and Hailey Bieber is currently one of its most compelling ambassadors.

Ultimately, what makes Hailey Bieber's trajectory particularly interesting is the coherence of her approach: she didn't simply follow a trend, she built it piece by piece, from the Versace archives to Armani sequins, by way of Saint Laurent tulle. In her hands, leopard print is no longer just a print—it's a language.