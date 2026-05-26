On a boat, Alix Earle revives a very summery hair trend.

American influencer Alix Earle, followed by millions of subscribers on social media, recently shared a series of sunny photos taken on a boat. While the post immediately garnered attention from her community, it was her hair that particularly caught everyone's eye: long blonde locks illuminated with highlights, perfectly in line with current trends. She's thus reviving a must-have hair trend for the warmer months.

Blonde hair illuminated with highlights

In this summery look, Alix Earle's hair stands out thanks to its subtly lightened highlights, artfully distributed throughout the lengths. These highlights, lighter than her blonde base, create a luminous and natural effect, as if her hair had been golden in the sun. This technique, which adds depth and dimension to the hairstyle, instantly brightens her complexion and perfectly complements the sunny atmosphere of the photo. A hair choice that prioritizes luminosity over uniformity.

A beach wave hairstyle and a straw hat

To complete this summery look, Alix Earle opted for beach waves: soft, slightly tousled waves reminiscent of sea air and holidays. She finished the look with a woven straw cowboy hat, a trendy accessory that structures the outfit while reinforcing its bohemian and sun-kissed vibe. For her beauty look, she sported a sun-kissed complexion, glossy lips, and delicately defined eyes, creating a perfectly harmonious summer ensemble.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alix Earle (@alixearle)

Highlights, the hair trend of the summer

Far from being insignificant, Alix Earle's hair choice reflects a major trend this season. Highlights, particularly warm and luminous tones, are making a big comeback this summer 2026. Easy to wear and relatively low-maintenance, they appeal to both blondes and brunettes seeking luminosity. It's an accessible trend that allows you to refresh your hair without a radical transformation.

With her long blonde hair illuminated by highlights, Alix Earle confirms the enthusiasm for this very summery hair trend. It demonstrates that sometimes, a few well-placed highlights are all it takes to create a sunny and decidedly on-trend look.