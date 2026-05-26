"A toned silhouette": Lalisa Manobal makes a splash in a retro sporty look

Thai dancer, rapper and actress Lalisa Manobal (Lisa), a member of the group BLACKPINK, caused a sensation with a decidedly sporty and retro look, unveiled on the occasion of the release of her new single dedicated to the 2026 FIFA World Cup. She sports a colorful, athletic-inspired outfit, which immediately won over her followers.

A striking retro sporty look

At the heart of this appearance is a sporty outfit in bright, contrasting colors. Lalisa Manobal (Lisa) wears a yellow crop top, adorned with the word "PB" in blue, which she pairs with bright blue shorts marked with a yellow star. Blue knee-high socks and white sneakers complete this dynamic look, while white terrycloth wristbands reinforce the athletic feel of the ensemble. This energetic and joyful blue and yellow palette fits perfectly into the sporty and festive world of her new musical collaboration.

This appearance immediately captivated her followers, with numerous enthusiastic comments, including the recurring phrase: "a toned figure." That said, this type of phrasing also highlights a recurring tendency to reduce a woman's worth to physical criteria, even under the guise of a compliment. Behind what is presented as praise, there sometimes lies an implicit injunction to conform to perceived ideal physical standards.

Such an interpretation deserves nuance: beauty should not be contingent on a "toned figure" or any particular body type. Every body is valid as it is, and appreciation of a person—in this case, an artist, Lalisa Manobal (Lisa)—can also focus on their energy, stage presence, and artistic expression, rather than their physical appearance.

A cheerleader aesthetic

The look draws directly from the imagery of cheerleaders and American sports of yesteryear, in a modern and vibrant reinterpretation. The pigtailed hair, adorned with bangs, accentuates this retro and youthful aesthetic. All smiles, arms raised, Lalisa Manobal (Lisa) embodies a contagious energy that perfectly captures the atmosphere of the sporting competition. This stylistic choice illustrates the artist's ability to reinvent herself with each project.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LISA (@lalalalisa_m)

A video for the 2026 World Cup

This outfit was unveiled in the music video for "Goals," one of the official songs of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, released on May 21, 2026. For this track, Lisa teamed up with Brazilian star Anitta and Nigerian singer Rema in a collaboration blending K-pop, Latin pop, and Afrobeats. The song, which appears on the official tournament album, will be performed at one of the opening ceremonies, scheduled for June 12 in Los Angeles. This is a major achievement for Lalisa Manobal (Lisa), whose international profile continues to grow.

With this energetic, retro sporty look, Lalisa Manobal (Lisa) confirms her status as a fashion and music icon. A colorful appearance perfectly in tune with the festive spirit of the 2026 World Cup.