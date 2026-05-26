"She's mesmerizing": Chappell Roan captivates with a new selfie

Anaëlle G.
@chappellroan / Instagram

American singer-songwriter Chappell Roan, one of the pop sensations of recent years, has once again captivated her Instagram followers. By sharing a carousel of photos, she sparked a wave of enthusiastic reactions. "She's mesmerizing," "Gorgeous," read some of the many comments left by her community, charmed by this appearance that was both natural and romantic.

Curly red hair in a loose bun

At the heart of this photograph, Chappell Roan's hair immediately draws the eye. Her deep red color, with copper and auburn highlights, is styled in a deliberately loose and tousled high bun. A few curls escape, delicately framing her face in a romantic style. This hairstyle highlights the richness of her hair color and gives the overall look a natural feel, far removed from so-called sophisticated poses.

A natural and romantic beauty look

For her makeup, Chappell Roan opted for a delicate approach. A rosy blush warms her cheekbones, while her lips are adorned with a raspberry mauve shade that subtly defines them. Her eyes, enhanced by delicately defined lashes, bring out their brightness. Dressed in a green camisole, Chappell Roan embraces a clean and romantic aesthetic that allows her natural radiance to shine through. A small nose piercing completes this authentic look.

An enthusiastic reception from internet users

Her post quickly sparked a flood of positive reactions. Many internet users praised Chappell Roan's "magnetic charm," describing her as "hypnotizing" in the comments. That said, it's important to remember that a woman's body and appearance cannot define her worth: attention should primarily be focused on her artistic work, creativity, and the message she conveys, rather than her physical appearance.

With this selfie, Chappell Roan makes a romantic appearance that has won over her followers, while implicitly reminding them that her image should not overshadow the essential: the richness of her artistic universe and the reach of her music.

Anaëlle G.
Anaëlle G.
I'm passionate about fashion, always on the lookout for trends that reflect our times. I love observing how people dress, why they do it, and what fashion reveals about us. Beyond the runways and the silhouettes, it's the stories that truly fascinate me.
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