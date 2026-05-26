Accused of wearing an "inappropriate" outfit, this influencer responds with humor

American influencer Abby Baffoe, who boasts millions of followers on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, found herself at the center of a controversy after attending the Masters golf tournament in Augusta, Georgia. Accused by some internet users of wearing an outfit deemed "inappropriate" for the event, she chose to respond to the criticism with a healthy dose of self-deprecation.

An outfit that caused controversy at the Masters

It was during her appearance at the prestigious Masters tournament, one of the most iconic events in world golf, that Abby Baffoe sparked controversy. Photos of her outfit, which notably included shorts, quickly circulated on social media. While the tournament doesn't impose a strict dress code, it recommends that spectators wear "appropriate attire, suitable for the weather and comfort." This wording is vague enough to fuel debate about what constitutes good taste in such a context.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ABBY 🖤 (@abbybaffoe)

A wave of online criticism

Critical comments quickly multiplied. "The shorts are a bit too short for the event," one internet user commented. "Apparently, she's not there for the golf," another added. Some felt that, even though it was a designer brand, her outfit wasn't appropriate for the occasion. Faced with this barrage of remarks, however, some members of the public came to her defense, pointing out that spring temperatures in Georgia can be quite high.

Several voices also pointed out that it is inappropriate to comment on or judge a woman's body, appearance, or clothing choices—or anyone else's, for that matter. Everyone is free to dress as they wish, and no one has the right to decide for them what is "appropriate" or not, especially based on often arbitrary and subjective standards.

A humorous response

Far from being fazed, Abby Baffoe chose to play it cool. A few days later, she posted a new photo, wearing a burgundy tournament cap, accompanied by an ironic caption: "Pretty crazy to wear this after all this outfit drama." A response that demonstrates she is completely unaffected by the criticism and prefers to laugh it off rather than justify herself.

Ultimately, this controversy illustrates, once again, the recurring debates surrounding the attire of public figures at major events. With her self-deprecating response, Abby Baffoe reminds us that a little humor is often the best way to respond to online criticism.