Cara Delevingne surprises with a very original "anatomical" dress on the red carpet

Fabienne Ba.
@caradelevingne/Instagram

The Oscars red carpet is often an opportunity for celebrities to showcase spectacular outfits. This year again, Cara Delevingne made a splash. The British model and actress turned heads at the Vanity Fair after-party following the 2026 Oscars ceremony, appearing in a form-fitting dress.

A dress inspired by human anatomy

For this highly anticipated Hollywood event, Cara Delevingne chose a dress that evoked the musculature of the human body. The fitted, sculptural piece visually replicated the muscles of the torso and bust, giving the impression of a stylized anatomical figure. This type of creation, sometimes called a "muscle dress," is part of a fashion trend that explores the forms of the human body through artistic designs. With this original dress, Cara Delevingne immediately captured the attention of photographers and guests at the party.

A remarkable appearance

Following the 2026 Oscars ceremony, the Vanity Fair party is one of the most publicized events of the Hollywood season. Every year, actors, directors, models, and cultural figures gather there to celebrate the end of the ceremony.

Cara Delevingne walked the red carpet solo at the event, posing for photographers with a smile. Her outfit, both artistic and unexpected, quickly sparked reactions on social media and in fashion publications. So-called bold looks are common at this type of event, where celebrities often take the opportunity to experiment with more creative styles than at the official ceremony.

A look completed by "original" accessories

To complement her "anatomical" dress, Cara Delevingne opted for a series of accessories that accentuated the unconventional nature of her look. She notably wore black and white ankle boots with a graphic design, paired with long striped socks visible above the shoes. This choice reinforced the quirky and avant-garde aspect of the outfit.

As for her hairstyle, Cara Delevingne had her hair tied back in a ponytail, with a slightly side-swept fringe. She had also chosen silver drop earrings that added a touch of elegance to the overall look.

A personality accustomed to "bold" fashion choices

Cara Delevingne first made a name for herself in the fashion world before turning to acting. She has walked the runway for numerous fashion houses and collaborated with several major international brands. Over the years, she has also established herself as an actress, appearing in several Hollywood productions, including "Suicide Squad." On the red carpet and the catwalk, she is known for her bold style choices. Her appearances regularly attract the attention of the media and fashion critics.

When fashion becomes a form of artistic expression

The "anatomical" dress worn by Cara Delevingne ultimately illustrates an artistic approach to fashion, where clothing not only covers the body but also seeks to represent or transform it. The red carpets of major events like the Oscars are often testing grounds for designers and celebrities, who use these high-profile moments to showcase original looks.

With this spectacular outfit, Cara Delevingne has once again demonstrated her ability to transform a red carpet appearance into a true fashion moment.

Fabienne Ba.
Fabienne Ba.
I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
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