Zoe Saldaña made a striking appearance in a black floral dress.

American actress, director, and producer Zoe Saldaña graced the closing ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival on May 23, 2026, with a particularly elegant appearance. Accompanied by her husband, artist Marco Perego-Saldaña, she walked the red carpet in a spectacular little black dress adorned with an orange floral print. A sophisticated yet romantic look that immediately drew attention for this rare public appearance as a couple.
A spectacular little black floral dress
The centerpiece of this appearance, the dress worn by Zoe Saldaña, boldly reinvents the classic little black dress. Against a dark background, a vibrant orange floral print adds a touch of bright, spring-like color. The dress is distinguished by its plunging neckline and full skirt, which give it a dramatic volume. From a leading French fashion house, this creation skillfully plays on the contrast between the sobriety of black and the exuberance of the floral motif, in a perfectly balanced way.
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Delicate knot details and a clean, minimalist look
The dress's refinement also lies in its details. A striking draped bow accentuates the hips, adding movement and a couture dimension to the overall look, while a second white bow adorns the back. To showcase this already intricately designed piece, Zoe Saldaña opted for a sleek hairstyle: an elegant, sleek chignon that frames her face and reveals a pair of sparkling earrings. A pair of black strappy heels completes this chic look.
A couple's appearance on the red carpet
This red carpet appearance was also an opportunity for Zoe Saldaña and her husband, Italian producer and director Marco Perego, to share a tender moment. The couple was photographed holding hands before entering the theater. Zoe Saldaña captured the moment on social media, accompanying a photo of her outfit with a simple message: "Thank you, Cannes." This appearance beautifully concluded a stay in the South of France, following a previous notable outing earlier in the month.
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With this little black floral dress, Zoe Saldaña made one of the most elegant appearances at the Cannes Film Festival closing ceremony. A demonstration of refinement, where the sobriety of black is combined with the freshness of a floral print.