"Still as stunning as ever": under the sun, Jennifer Lopez attracts all eyes

For Memorial Day weekend, American singer Jennifer Lopez treated her followers to a sunny escape. She opted for a white two-piece swimsuit and a gold accessory.

A Memorial Day weekend under the Californian sun

Jennifer Lopez celebrated Memorial Day weekend, one of the highlights of the American calendar, at her sumptuous California estate. She shared a carousel of sun-drenched photos on Instagram, revealing a relaxing moment by her pool.

True to her "sunshine star" image, the singer of "On the Floor" took advantage of this summer break to show off a tanned complexion and a relaxed smile. She embodies a certain idea of the Californian lifestyle, between sun, pool, and moments shared with family. A setting worthy of her reputation, since the video also shows her cooling off in the water, lying on a pink inflatable float.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

A white two-piece swimsuit and a body jewel

As for her outfit, Jennifer Lopez opted for simple chic. She wore a white two-piece consisting of a clean triangle top and bottoms that tied at the sides. A minimalist piece, a far cry from the sequined outfits of her Las Vegas residency, proving that she also knows how to play the card of understated elegance.

The detail that caught everyone's attention was the accessory. Rather than classic jewelry, Jennifer Lopez opted for a long gold necklace that cascaded down her torso, like a body jewel. She completed the look with a raffia hat, her hair styled in a bun, and natural makeup, combining tanned cheeks and glossy lips.

A second outfit, all "delicate"

For the rest of her day, Jennifer Lopez wore a long white linen dress with a plunging neckline and flowing silhouette. Enhanced with gold embroidery and lace details, this ethereal piece offered an almost otherworldly look, perfectly in keeping with the bright weekend atmosphere. From a minimalist two-piece to a romantic linen dress, Jennifer Lopez showcased two complementary facets of the same summer wardrobe, demonstrating once again her impeccable sense of style.

A family moment at his Bel Air property

Beyond fashion, it was above all a family reunion that Jennifer Lopez wanted to celebrate. "Spending the day with the people I love. Happy Memorial Day everybody," she wrote in the caption, posing alongside her twins, Max and Emme.

With this simple snapshot by the water, Jennifer Lopez has once again proven that elegance, naturalness and confidence can be contained in a white two-piece and a well-chosen piece of jewelry.