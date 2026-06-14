In a white crop top, singer Tyla sports a casually elegant look.

South African singer, songwriter, and dancer Tyla continues to establish herself as one of the most followed voices on the new international pop scene. And between performances, she regularly demonstrates her impeccable grasp of fashion. Proof of this is one of her Instagram posts that went viral.

A white crop top with a bra-like cut

In one of the images shared in her carousel, Tyla appears in a pristine white crop top with a bralette cut and a plunging neckline. A minimalist piece, perfectly tailored, that emphasizes the purity of the fabric and the refined fit rather than embellishment. A clean approach, in line with the Spring/Summer 2026 trends that celebrate basic pieces elevated to the status of couture essentials.

The choice of bright white is far from arbitrary. It highlights the singer's tanned skin while evoking a fresh, summery feel. It's a color that the runways championed this season—so much so that Cloud Dancer, a soft off-white, became the official Pantone color for 2026.

Black trousers and bright green shoes for contrast

To structure the rest of her silhouette, Tyla opted for black trousers with a clean, flowing cut. This neutral piece creates an immediately striking graphic contrast with the top. The detail that makes all the difference is the shoes: a pair of bright, almost acid-green sneakers that add a pop of color to the whole look.

This type of mix has become the singer's signature style: taking basic, perfectly tailored pieces and then breaking up their simplicity with a pop of color. As for accessories, intricate earrings complete the look with restraint.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyla (@tyla)

A fashion signature that is making its mark.

Beyond the simple Instagram snapshot, this appearance is part of a broader strategy. Since her breakthrough in 2023, Tyla has cultivated a resolutely personal style—blending pop aesthetics, urban references, and couture touches. This coherence makes her one of the essential new figures of her generation, alongside other voices on the new global scene.

With this white crop top paired with black pants and colorful sneakers, Tyla reminds us that elegance and casual style can go hand in hand. A demonstration of style that is sure to be a hit all summer long.