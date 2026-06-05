Without makeup at 55, this American actress shares her morning routine

American actress and model Denise Richards shared a video of her morning routine on Instagram, filmed at 4 a.m., with no makeup and a self-deprecating tone. A far cry from the polished standards of social media, the video charmed her followers with its authenticity.

An unfiltered morning routine

In this video, Denise Richards shows herself as she is when she wakes up. "It's four in the morning, don't I look wonderful?" she jokes to the camera. Denise Richards then humorously documents the various stages of her getting ready, from her very early wake-up to choosing her outfit. This honesty stands in stark contrast to the often highly polished "morning routine" content.

Minimalist elegance according to the actress

The heart of the video revolves around a very practical question: what to wear for an important day? Denise Richards defends her choice of a leather pencil skirt, recognizable by its "horsebit" detailing at the hips. "I know some people have commented on the fact that I'm wearing leather, but I like this little skirt. It's a pencil skirt, so it's understated," she explains, responding to previous remarks. She also admits, quite simply, that she doesn't own many suits. She ultimately pairs this skirt with a long-sleeved black bodysuit for an elegant and structured look.

Denise Richard morning routine pic.twitter.com/UhgEjvLn90 — Luv (@cherrymagazinee) June 4, 2026

A daily life shared with sincerity

Denise Richards got up so early because she was preparing for a court appearance as part of her ongoing divorce proceedings. Rather than letting it become a source of tension, she chose to approach the moment with perspective and a light touch, focusing on everyday details. A familiar face on both television and social media—having risen to fame in the 1990s and appearing on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills"—Denise Richards cultivates a close connection with her followers, offering them an unvarnished version of herself.

With this unvarnished video, both literally and figuratively, Denise Richards reminds us that authenticity and elegance can go hand in hand. She sends a refreshing message: you don't need to be "perfect" to be inspiring. Unsurprisingly, this is sure to win over even more of her followers.

