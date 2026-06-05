With this stylistic choice, Kate Middleton makes a noticeable nod to another era.

At a royal reception in London, Kate Middleton once again made a very thoughtful fashion choice. The Princess of Wales appeared in a vintage-inspired red and white polka dot dress, which quickly sparked a flurry of comments on social media.

A red polka dot dress, a tribute to the 1930s

On June 2, 2026, Kate Middleton made an appearance at St. James's Palace in London. The Princess of Wales attended a reception celebrating the 125th anniversary of Cancer Research UK, the world's largest independent cancer research organization. For the occasion, she traded her usual contemporary outfits for a decidedly retro creation.

The flowing dress falls to the ankles and finishes with delicate ruffles at the hem. Defined shoulder pads structure the silhouette, while a slight V-neckline edged with a white lapel, along with a wide belt, accentuates the waist. The cut is directly inspired by the shirt dress of the 1930s, a style then favored by women for its practicality—functional buttons, straight lines, and tailored elegance.

The return of the pea

It was the print that caused the biggest sensation. In a season where polka dots are making a major comeback on the catwalks and in the streets, Kate Middleton made a bold departure from her traditional black and white duo, opting instead for the more striking contrast of white on red. This choice was clearly far from innocent: a symbol of love, strength, and commitment, red also reflected the significance of the event.

The creation is by Rodarte, a Californian fashion house based in Pasadena and founded by sisters Kate and Laura Mulleavy. Renowned for their romantic silhouettes and numerous references to art history, the designers imbue their work with a particular attention to creative research – which is evident in every pleat, every detail, of the dress chosen by the Princess of Wales.

Accessories: the signature monochrome style

True to her penchant for monochromatic silhouettes, Kate Middleton completed her outfit with a pair of red velvet pumps by Gianvito Rossi and a matching clutch from the Italian fashion house Miu Miu. For jewelry, she opted for understated elegance: a necklace adorned with a ruby pendant and a pair of matching diamond earrings.

A perfectly orchestrated stylistic presentation, which asserts a certain idea of coherence down to the smallest detail. With each appearance, the Princess of Wales thus reinforces her position as a new kind of fashion icon: capable of revisiting vintage without simply "past" it.

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A message beyond the look

The most important thing remains: the cause being championed. Alongside King Charles III, accompanied by Queen Camilla and Prince William respectively, the Princess of Wales joined in the celebration of an organization whose work she, unfortunately, knows all too well. In 2024, just weeks apart, King Charles III and Kate Middleton had announced they had cancer.

In January 2025, the Princess of Wales confirmed that she had gone into remission, while the sovereign's treatment was "progressing favorably" and should "be eased during 2026." This side-by-side presence, in service of a cause as personal as it was collective, undoubtedly gave the entire staging its primary meaning: behind the robes, there was, above all, a shared struggle.

With her Rodarte dress with 1930s accents, Kate Middleton thus makes an appearance on several levels: a tribute to the elegance of another era, a perfectly mastered nod to the polka dot trend, but also a strong support for a deeply personal cause.