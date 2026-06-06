At 49, Anna Faris turns heads in a sculptural dress.

American actress and producer Anna Faris made a triumphant return. For the world premiere of the sixth installment of the "Scary Movie" saga, held on June 3, 2026 at the Paramount Theatre in Los Angeles, she appeared in a sculptural dress by Mônot - and her appearance on the red carpet caused a sensation.

A custom dress with a liquid effect

In the photos that have been circulating since, Anna Faris poses in a long black dress covered in sequins, embroidered directly into the fabric to create a striking "liquid illusion" effect. With every movement, the fabric reflects the light, giving the whole piece an almost metallic dimension.

The bespoke piece is by the Lebanese fashion house Mônot, founded in 2019 by designer Eli Mizrahi, which has become a red carpet staple for its tailored cuts and artful paneling. With a floor-length hem, fitted at the bust and hips, and an A-line skirt that gently flares out towards the hem, the silhouette is instantly sculptural.

The cutout

The detail that makes the dress unforgettable is, of course, the cutouts. On either side of Anna Faris's waist, two slits reveal the actress's hips, creating a sharp break in the visual flow. This is a signature now recognizable at the House of Mônot, which popularized the "cutout" aesthetic on red carpets worldwide.

At the front, a halter neck structures the silhouette from the neck to the waist, while at the back, a single strap holds the whole thing together and reveals a U-shaped back. An architectural staging overseen by stylist Alexandra Mandelkorn, who also works with artists such as American soul singer-songwriter Janelle Monáe and American country music singer Lainey Wilson.

Retro hairstyle à la Pamela Anderson

In terms of hair and beauty, the styling makes a bold statement. Anna Faris opted for a low, messy bun reminiscent of the 2000s, à la Pamela Anderson, with curtain bangs that gently fall across her face. This retro cut contrasts with the modernity of her outfit, giving the whole look its own unique touch.

On the face, intense smoky eye makeup to accentuate the eyes, and nude pink lips with a glossy finish. Long, dangling black earrings extend the vertical line of the halter neckline. On the feet, black platform pumps by Larroudé—a further nod to the retro glam of the 2000s.

Anna Faris attends World Premiere of Paramount Pictures "Scary Movie" at Paramount Theater in Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/rgxhG1qFFu — More Culture Less Pop (@culturelesspop) June 4, 2026

With her appearance at the premiere of "Scary Movie," Anna Faris delivered one of her most stunning red carpet fashion statements in recent years. She proved that elegance is measured neither by age nor by caution—but by a genuine desire to dare.

