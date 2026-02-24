Under the sun, this American actress shows off her "natural" look.

After a 2025 marked by the phenomenal success of "Avatar: Fire and Ash" and recognition as Hollywood's highest-grossing actress, Zoe Saldaña is taking a well-deserved break. The American actress, director, and producer, accustomed to red carpets and glamorous looks, surprised her fans this weekend by sharing a series of photos on Instagram taken during a family getaway.

A star and a fulfilled mother

In a luminous selfie, the star of "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "Emilia Pérez" appears without makeup, armed only with her smile and sunglasses. Her natural features and radiant complexion testify to a rare authenticity in an industry often dominated by filters and digital perfection.

Beside her, her husband, Italian film producer Marco Perego-Saldaña, appears relaxed, dressed in a simple white cap and t-shirt. The couple radiates a beautiful connection, captured in this series of timeless moments. It is especially the couple's three sons—11-year-old twins Cy and Bowie, and their younger brother Zen, 9—who have melted the hearts of internet users.

In several videos, the little family can be seen having fun on the beach, their long black hair flowing in the wind. Zoe Saldaña, who often portrays herself as a caring and proud mother, offers a candid glimpse into her daily life away from the film sets.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoe Saldaña (@zoesaldana)

The beauty of simplicity

This sunny interlude illustrates a fundamental trend among celebrities: embracing their natural selves and celebrating authentic beauty. For Zoe Saldaña, this choice is far from insignificant. Known for her commitment to diversity and self-acceptance, she reminds us that it's possible to be both a movie star and a woman firmly grounded in reality.

Between international success and a harmonious family life, Zoe Saldaña embodies more than ever the balance sought by many: that of an accomplished star, capable of shining as brightly on stage as she does in the simple pleasures of everyday life. These unpretentious photos, imbued with joy and tenderness, remind us that the most beautiful radiance remains that of shared happiness.