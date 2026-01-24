Criticized from the moment she arrived, this actress is sparking reactions from fans of a hit series

Netflix recently announced a reboot of the hit Thai series "Girl From Nowhere," renamed "Girl From Nowhere: The Reset," with Thai-British actress Rebecca Armstrong ("Becky") reprising her role as Nanno, an immortal, vengeful entity who takes the form of a high school student. This marks a turning point, as the character was previously inextricably linked to actress Chicha Amatayakul ("Kitty"), who starred in the first two seasons.

A new Nanno already under pressure

Rather than a traditional third season, the project presents itself as a reboot in a new universe, where Nanno reappears with amnesia and no direct connection to the events of the first two seasons, allowing for a fresh interpretation of the character. This creative freedom, however, has not been enough to appease fans, who remain deeply attached to the original version.

A performance deemed "cringe" even before the series

The controversy intensified after Vogue Thailand released a "One Day With Becky" video on January 14th, in which actress Rebecca Armstrong spends a day in front of the camera, repeatedly embodying Nanno. She is seen altering her gestures, gaze, and tone of voice to portray the character's "psychopathic and disturbing" side.

While the YouTube comments section of the video is generally positive, some users on X (formerly Twitter) deemed her acting "cringeful," particularly criticizing her facial expressions and her ability to project a genuinely unsettling aura. Some even went so far as to call it a "downgrade" compared to actress Chicha Amatayakul, who starred in the first two seasons, or wondered what "connections" she might have had to land such a high-profile role.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NANNO THE RESET (@girlfromnowhere_official)

Between fan support and a climate of fear

The debate is all the more heated because Becky Armstrong comes from a highly codified and fan-driven world: that of GL (Girls' Love) series, like "Gap," which gave her an extremely dedicated fanbase. Thai internet users claim that "most Thais" don't like her acting, but avoid saying so publicly for fear of aggressive reactions from some GL fans.

Conversely, other voices are calling for calm and patience, reminding viewers that the series hasn't aired yet and that it's premature to judge its performance based on just a few minutes of promotional video. Some also point out that the very concept of "The Reset"—a new universe, a new Nanno—justifies a different interpretation of the character, rather than a simple imitation of Kitty's version.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebecca Patricia Armstrong (@beccca)

A heavy legacy for Becky Armstrong to bear

The international success of "Girl From Nowhere," particularly after its global release on Netflix in 2021, largely rested on Kitty Chicha's chilling performance, which made her the iconic face of Nanno. Many fans believe it was this ambiguous, simultaneously childlike and terrifying performance that made the series a phenomenon and makes any attempt at recasting it particularly risky today.

In this context, Becky Armstrong must not only prove herself as an actress, but also face constant comparisons to her predecessor, even before the first episode is available. The release of "Girl From Nowhere: The Reset," scheduled for March 7, 2026, will reveal whether this storm of criticism was merely premature hype… or a sign of a more lasting resistance to change.