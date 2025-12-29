Search here...

Demi Moore and her daughters, dressed in pajamas, cause a sensation this Christmas.

Léa Michel
@demimoore/Instagram

At every appearance, Demi Moore radiates elegance and natural charm. For Christmas, the Hollywood actress opted to trade her red carpet outfits for a cozy look. Surrounded by her three daughters—Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah Willis—Demi Moore shared a series of absolutely adorable family photos where they all wore matching festive pajamas.

A heartwarming family reunion

In a post shared on Instagram, Demi Moore offered a glimpse into her cozy family Christmas. The day was filled with laughter, animals, and a wonderfully warm winter atmosphere. The actress and her daughters posed side-by-side, surrounded by loved ones, all dressed in matching red and white checkered outfits. To complete the scene, Demi sported a Santa hat, adding a playful touch to the otherwise heartwarming atmosphere.

The caption of the post, "Ho Ho Ho... Dogs, Ducks, PJs and Snow 🐕🦆😴❄️" , perfectly sums up the spirit of simplicity and conviviality that emanates from these images. Between dogs, ducks, and snow, the Moore family prioritizes the pleasure of being together.

They're so close they look like twins

What struck internet users was the uncanny resemblance between Demi Moore and her daughters. With their identical smiles, long brown hair, and close bond, the four women seem literally carbon copies of each other. Complimentary comments poured in under the post: "Perfect twins!" or "Charm runs in the genes!"

The three young women, born from her previous marriage to Bruce Willis, maintain a close family bond, even after their parents' separation. Despite the actor's absence from photos, Demi and Bruce remain united around their children, a bond made all the stronger since the actor's dementia diagnosis, which Demi Moore has been supporting with compassion.

A Christmas filled with sweetness and serenity

Between promotional tours and glamorous appearances, Demi Moore seems to be savoring every quiet moment with her family. After a busy year, the actress is taking a well-deserved break, proving that she knows how to brilliantly juggle public and family life.

Whether in pajamas or a gala dress, Demi Moore embodies that relaxed elegance that is uniquely hers - a sincere simplicity that is her greatest charm.

Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
At 61, Monica Bellucci adopts a new hair color that changes everything

