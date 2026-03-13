In a lace dress, this American model attracts attention

Léa Michel
@kaiagerber/Instagram

At the Vanities party in Los Angeles, Kaia Gerber once again stole the show. The American model and actress, daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford, reimagined the iconic little black dress with a modern and effortlessly chic twist.

A Givenchy creation blending tradition and modernity

For the occasion, Kaia Gerber wore a Givenchy dress crafted from delicate lace and featuring a light tutu skirt reminiscent of classical ballet. This outfit combined the timeless sophistication of black with an ethereal allure, showcasing the art of contrast that the young woman has mastered perfectly. Without superfluous accessories, Kaia opted for simplicity: black patent leather pumps to accentuate her figure and allow all the attention to be focused on the centerpiece of her ensemble.

A natural and luminous look

For her beauty look, the model opted for a natural style. Her hair, worn loose in soft waves, cascaded freely over her shoulders, reinforcing the subtle balance between elegance and relaxed style. Luminous makeup completed her look, highlighting her radiant complexion and warm tones reminiscent of the gentle Californian spring.

An heir to the style

Kaia Gerber confirms, once again, her status as a rising fashion icon. Following in the footsteps of her mother, Cindy Crawford, she manages to make every appearance a true fashion moment. A few weeks earlier, she had already captivated audiences at the Film Independent Spirit Awards with another Givenchy creation, demonstrating her loyalty to the Parisian fashion house and her penchant for clean lines.

Through this new interpretation of the little black dress, Kaia Gerber pays homage to a timeless garment while infusing it with her own vision: modern and confident. An appearance that confirms, if confirmation were needed, that the future of style is in good hands.

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
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