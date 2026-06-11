Wrestler Liv Morgan turns heads with her summer beach look

Liv Morgan is one of the most popular wrestlers in WWE today. This time, she caused a sensation among her fans by the sea on the Amalfi Coast – a jewel of Southern Italy.

A black and white striped two-piece swimsuit facing the sea

In one of the most shared photos, Liv Morgan appears in a summery two-piece with a striped design. The black and white patterned triangle top is paired with bottoms that tie at the sides. A minimalist piece, instantly recognizable for its vintage beach vibe—a blend of 1970s Italian style and 1990s Californian aesthetics, reminiscent of the Spring/Summer 2026 runways.

The setting enhances the overall effect: ochre rocks, turquoise water, golden light typical of a late Mediterranean afternoon. Everything in the photograph works to create a cinematic image – as if a young Italian star from another era had posed for a magazine of the time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liv Morgan (@yaonlylivvonce)

A white polka dot dress for the second look

In another image shared by fans, Liv Morgan opted for a different, but equally beachy, look: a strapless white polka-dot mini-dress with a fitted silhouette and a short hem. The piece's retro feel immediately evokes 1950s pin-ups, but it's given a perfectly modern, relaxed twist.

To complement this outfit, she opted for blonde hair styled in a bun in some photos, and left loose under a simple black cap in others. No striking accessories, no ostentatious jewelry: just a clean silhouette, perfectly at ease in her surroundings.

A new step for the WWE Women's World Champion

This appearance comes at a pivotal moment in Liv Morgan's career. The wrestler, who currently holds the WWE Women's World Championship, is indeed experiencing one of the most prolific periods of her career. Regularly featured on the covers of American magazines and an ambassador for several sports brands, she is building a multifaceted image that extends far beyond the world of wrestling.

This approach is similar to that of other female athletes of her generation, who are increasingly venturing into the worlds of fashion, lifestyle, and even film. Examples abound: Irish wrestler Becky Lynch in independent cinema, American wrestler Bianca Belair on Vogue covers, and Australian wrestler Rhea Ripley in numerous fashion campaigns. In short, a new era has dawned, where women's sports entertainment rivals the mainstream fashion industry.

With this series of photos on the Amalfi Coast, Liv Morgan has made a particularly successful summer appearance. And it confirms that her career outside the ring is now at least as closely followed as her official fights.