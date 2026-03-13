At 50, Eva Longoria surprises with a new haircut

American actress, director, producer and model Eva Longoria shows off a new hairstyle, which she pairs with a figure-hugging pastel yellow dress - in an Instagram post that exudes joie de vivre.

A new cut for a new decade

Eva Longoria has decided to trade in her signature long hair for a face-framing bob. This slightly textured and airy cut adds movement, praised by both hairstylists and her fans. On social media, the actress showcased her new look in a video where she's seen in action on a film set, confirming her penchant for stylish transformations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eva Longoria Baston (@evalongoria)

A chic and bright bucket hat

Eva Longoria appears in photos sporting a sleek bob, for a chic and very modern look. The slightly wavy strands graze her jawline and frame her face while maintaining an airy feel. This medium length, neither too short nor too long, is an ideal option for those who want to change their hairstyle without losing all their length.

A butter-yellow dress for dancing between takes

In the video, Eva Longoria wears a fitted, pastel yellow, ruffled maxi dress that accentuates her figure while remaining bright and cheerful. The "butter yellow" hue illuminates her complexion and perfectly complements her new bob, creating a soft contrast between the sunny color and the structured cut. She is seen practicing a few dance steps with choreographer Gustavo Vargas, who twirls her and guides her through a relaxed backstage atmosphere.

In short, this "short bob and colorful dress" duo reflects a confident Eva Longoria at 50. Her change of hairstyle, widely discussed, is seen as an inspiring gesture for many women who also wish to adopt a "more assertive" style.