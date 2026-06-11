Hailey Bieber brings this timeless 2000s classic back into fashion with a striking look

American model and entrepreneur Hailey Bieber confirms her status as a fashion icon of her generation. In a recent video posted on Instagram, she showcased a minimalist look: a plain white tank top paired with low-rise pants, in true 2000s style. This demonstration of style, unsurprisingly, immediately captivated her millions of followers.

The plain white tank top, a timeless staple of the 2000s

In the shared images, Hailey Bieber poses in a softly lit room, wearing a plain white tank top. It has a straight cut at the bust, a strictly horizontal neckline, and two thin straps that are just enough to hold it in place. The garment is emblematic of a specific era.

In the early 2000s, the "cami" (a white tank top) became an absolute fashion staple, popularized on screen by American actress, director, and producer Jennifer Aniston in the series "Friends," by American actress and producer Sarah Jessica Parker, and by American singer Britney Spears and American media personality and businesswoman Paris Hilton. A simple garment, yet one that encapsulates an entire decade of aesthetics.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Bieber Brasil | Fan Page (@haileybieberbrs)

Low-rise trousers and a black belt: the perfect Y2K combo

It's the combination with the bottoms that makes the look so relatable. Hailey Bieber paired her plain white tank top with low-rise white pants—an iconic detail from the 2000s, banished from wardrobes for a decade before making a strong comeback in 2022. The whole outfit is cinched with a thin black belt, which adds just the right amount of graphic contrast to the monochrome silhouette. The balance works instantly.

Why Y2K is making a strong comeback

For several years, Hailey Bieber has cultivated a resolutely minimalist style, where the reinvented basic piece takes center stage. And the resurgence of 2000s fashion trends on the runways and in off-duty wardrobes is now also well-documented. The Spring/Summer 2026 shows featured a multitude of references: low-rise trousers, thin belts, simple tank tops, and very light-wash jeans. This general trend perfectly aligns with Hailey Bieber's aesthetic.

With this latest appearance in a plain white tank top and low-rise pants, Hailey Bieber isn't just "paying homage to the 2000s." She's confirming, above all, that well-revisited classics remain the most powerful. A demonstration of style that is sure to inspire others all summer long.