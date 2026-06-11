2026 World Cup: Why the players' partners fascinate far beyond the pitch

From June 11 to July 19, 2026, all eyes will be on the stadiums of the United States, Mexico, and Canada. However, sporting achievements won't be the only thing fueling conversations. In the stands and on social media, the footballers' partners will also attract considerable attention. This phenomenon speaks volumes about the evolution of celebrity in the digital age.

Much more than just silhouettes in the stands

For a long time, players' partners were relegated to the image of mere companions. Today, the reality is very different. Many of them have built their own careers and developed a strong public identity.

Entrepreneurs, content creators, models, and brand founders, they build impressive communities on social media. Their influence extends far beyond the world of football. They inspire through their style, their professional projects, and even their approach to family life in the public eye. Their presence at major competitions is therefore no longer seen as a mere social detail; it has become an integral part of the media spectacle.

Two figures who capture attention

It's impossible to discuss this phenomenon without thinking of Georgina Rodríguez. Cristiano Ronaldo's partner, she has established herself as a major figure. Her career, her collaborations with prestigious brands, and her documentary series have all contributed to cementing her international reputation.

Another highly anticipated figure is Antonela Roccuzzo, Lionel Messi's wife. Her image, more associated with discretion and authenticity, appeals to an audience attached to strong family values. Between her projects in the fashion world and her measured presence on social media, she embodies a different way of existing in the media sphere. Two women, two worlds, but a shared ability to captivate far beyond their partners' sporting achievements.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antonela Roccuzzo (@antonelaroccuzzo)

When sport, fashion and influence meet

The fascination surrounding these personalities is partly explained by the curiosity they arouse. They offer a glimpse behind the scenes of a world that is often inaccessible: everyday moments, travels, celebrations, or unwavering support during major events.

Their posts create a sense of connection while retaining an element of fantasy. This combination appeals to both internet users and brands, who are always on the lookout for figures capable of uniting engaged audiences. In this context, the World Cup also becomes a cultural showcase where football, trends, and personal storytelling intersect.

A label that is controversial

The English term "WAGs," used to refer to the wives and partners of athletes, continues to be divisive. Some criticize the label for reducing their identity to that of their partner, sometimes overshadowing their own achievements. Many therefore assert their right to be recognized for their talents, their businesses, or their activism, independently of their romantic relationships.

This reflection goes beyond the simple framework of football. It questions how society still perceives women working alongside famous personalities, even when they lead rich and inspiring careers.

The 2026 World Cup will therefore not be played solely on the pitch. In the stands and on screens, these women will occupy a prominent place in the narrative of the competition. More than just close friends and family of football stars, they are now public figures in their own right. And if their popularity continues to grow, it may be because they reflect a new definition of influence: multifaceted, assertive, and decidedly modern.