"I now accept my appearance": at 52, Victoria Beckham opens up

British fashion designer and businesswoman Victoria Beckham spoke candidly about her relationship with image and aging in a recent interview with The Times . She explained that she is finally learning to accept her appearance after years of self-doubt and insecurities.

Victoria Beckham speaks of years of feeling unwell about her image

Known since the 1990s thanks to the Spice Girls, Victoria Beckham has long lived under the constant scrutiny of the public and the media. In this recent interview, she admits to having spent a large part of her life disliking her appearance.

She explains that she often felt pressure related to her image, particularly during the years she was omnipresent in the tabloids. Looking back, however, she says she has developed a more peaceful relationship with herself. Today, Victoria Beckham says she is more accepting of who she is, without trying to meet external expectations. She attributes this personal evolution to age and experience.

"I can now control the narrative"

In this interview, Victoria Beckham explains that time has allowed her "to worry less about what others think." She now claims to "control the narrative" surrounding her image, a way for her to regain control over the public perception that has long been associated with her.

This distancing also seems linked to her personal and professional maturity. For several years, Victoria Beckham has established herself in the fashion world with her own brand, building an identity far removed from that of the pop star she once embodied. Through her own words, she describes "a form of gradual acceptance," far removed from the demands for perfection often imposed on women in the public eye.

Health and well-being are at the heart of her daily life.

Victoria Beckham also states that she places great importance on her physical and mental health. She explains that she does more sport now than she did at 20 or 30, believing that "age should not be seen as a limit".

She emphasizes the importance of feeling good about oneself rather than striving for an unrealistic image. These statements reflect a broader trend among public figures who are speaking more openly about issues related to aging, self-acceptance, and the pressure to conform to beauty standards.

A mother attentive to her children's aspirations

During her speech, Victoria Beckham also spoke about her role as a mother to her four children. She explained that she "wants to support them in their projects without imposing a specific direction on them."

Victoria Beckham had already addressed this topic on the "Aspire with Emma Grede" podcast, where she asserted that she was not "an authoritarian mother." Her main objective, she explained, is to encourage her children to develop their own potential. This approach reflects a desire to instill confidence and freedom, a far cry from the expectations sometimes associated with families in the public eye.

A freer discussion about aging

With this interview, Victoria Beckham joins the ranks of celebrities who choose to speak openly about aging and the challenges associated with body image. In an industry often characterized by the pursuit of eternal youth, her words resonate with many women facing the same questions. Without seeking to preach, she shares a personal experience and an intimate evolution that now seems to allow her to approach this new stage of her life with greater serenity.

Victoria Beckham says she is gradually accepting her appearance after years of insecurities and media pressure. Through her personal reflections, she presents a more peaceful view of aging, centered on well-being, self-confidence, and self-acceptance.